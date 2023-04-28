Napoli-Salernitana will be played on Sunday at 3 pm: only the official announcement is missing

The challenge that can award the Scudetto to the Azzurri will no longer be played on Saturday but on Sunday at 3 pm. Only the official Lega Serie A is missing, which will arrive after receiving the prefect’s order. Consequently, the schedule of Udinese-Napoli will also change, which will be played on Thursday and no longer on Tuesday

Naples-Salernitana change date. The challenge that can award the Scudetto to Luciano Spalletti’s team will be played Sunday 30 April at 3pm and no longer Saturday at 15. The only thing missing is the formalization of the Lega Serie A after the CAMS (Committee of analysis for the safety of sporting events) has given its approval, ratified by the provincial Committee for order and safety. The request to move the match emerged in a meeting between the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, the commissioner Alessandro Giuliano and the president of the club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, for reasons of public order (in fact, the move allows concentrate any celebrations – and efforts to ensure public order – in one day only).

Prefect: “Displacement for public needs” “I am preparing to adopt an emergency measure with which I determine the postponement of the Napoli-Salernitana match to Sunday – declared the prefect of Naples Claudio Palomba in a press conference at the end of the summit held in the Prefecture -. It should be at 15, but we are waiting for the official announcement”. On the reasons for the postponement of the Campania derby, Palomba explained, “the cut given by the press is that it is a choice for profiles of public order, but the ordinances can also be for public needs. This weekend it’s a period particularly complex with a series of events in Fuorigrotta. These will be particularly hectic days and maintaining Saturday would have led to the need to prepare services both on Saturday and on Sunday, with duplicate resources”. See also Arnautovic from the spot and Bologna hooks Juve: Spezia ko 1-0 after three rossoblù poles

Mayor Manfredi: “Sunday pedestrian area in the historic center” “It is the conclusion we hoped for – explained the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi -. The historic center will become a pedestrian area to ensure that the party is essentially held on foot, without the raids of cars and mopeds which could be incompatible with the happiness that everyone wants to express and the safety that we must guarantee. There will be a great commitment from the Municipality, a large pedestrian area will be created in the historic center area which will leave at 12 o’clock Sunday and, if there will be celebrations, will continue until 4 in the night between Sunday and Monday”. Increased health facilities, in the field beyond 3-400 traffic policemenwhile reinforcements will arrive for the forces of order from Taranto, Bari, Reggio Calabria, and from the Naples Police Headquarters, we learn, holidays and leave have been revoked for secure at least 2,000 men by public order police stations on Sunday. The pedestrian area will be manned at the gates by a mixed presence of municipal police and law enforcement. There will also be the supervision of some monuments identified together with the Superintendency to prevent excesses that could possibly damage the monuments. An increased frequency of transports and a extension until midnight to ensure mobility by rail. “I am convinced it will be a wonderful party in which everyone will be able to express their joy, which will be done with great responsibility. Naples is a city that knows how to celebrate and we will prove it on Sunday”. See also Ketogenic diet, promises miracles but you don't know these dangerous risks

De Laurentiis: “Team Bus? Let’s not add chaos to chaos” “I am satisfied that it has been decided that prevention is better than cure – commented the Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis -. This is a city that loves to party a lot but you have to do it a big party in total safety. Team bus parade? Sunday and Monday will be two days full of events, with an unprecedented presence of possible traffic jams. We want to avoid Napoli adding chaos to chaos. So I foresee that any celebrations must start and end inside the Maradona stadium.”

Naples champion of Italy if… Napoli will be arithmetically champion of Italy in case of ssuccess on Salernitana e lack of victory for Lazio against Inter, match scheduled at 12.30.

Udinese-Naples from Tuesday to Thursday The one-day postponement of Naples-Salernitana should also cause a change in the program of the midweek shift, scheduled for next week. The challenge of the Azzurri against Udinese, in fact, it will no longer be played on Tuesday 2 May at 20.45 but will be postponed to Thursday 4, always at the same time. Also in this case, the official communication from Lega Serie A is awaited

The new program of the 32nd and 33rd day 32nd DAY Lecce-Udinese, Friday at 18.30

Spezia-Monza, Friday at 8.45 pm (live on Sky)

Rome-Milan, Saturday at 6pm

Turin-Atalanta, Saturday at 8.45 pm (live on Sky)

Inter-Lazio, Sunday at 12.30 (live on Sky)

Cremonese-Verona, Sunday at 3pm

Naples-Salernitana, Sunday at 3pm

Sassuolo-Empoli, Sunday at 3pm

Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Sunday at 6pm

Bologna-Juventus, Sunday at 20.45

Juventus-Lecce, Wednesday at 18

Salernitana-Fiorentina, Wednesday at 18

Sampdoria-Turin, Wednesday at 6pm

Verona-Inter, Wednesday at 21 (live on Sky)

Lazio-Sassuolo, Wednesday at 21 (live on Sky)

Milan-Cremonese, Wednesday at 21

Monza-Rome, Wednesday at 21.00

Empoli-Bologna, Thursday at 20.45

Udinese-Naples, Thursday at 20.45

3) JUVENTUS 59 points *

31 games played

47 goals scored

26 conceded

* suspended the 15 penalty points

