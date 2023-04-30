Napoli Scudetto on Wednesday or Thursday? The combinations

Spalletti’s team could celebrate the Serie A victory even before the away match in Friuli on Thursday: what can happen

Three teams in addition to Napoli will determine when and how to award the Scudetto to the Azzurri, who during the 33rd matchday of the championship – midweek – could arithmetically win the third title in their history between Wednesday and Thursday. In the first of the two days, in fact, Lazio will take the field, the only direct opponent left on which the advantage is calculated; 24 hours later it will be the turn of Luciano Spalletti’s men. All possible combinations.

Biancoceleste responsibility — With the defeat against Inter, Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio triggered the almost celebration of the Scudetto for Napoli and now the situation is reoccurring. Amounting the current gap to exactly 18 points (the total that can be obtained in the final six days), every half false step by the Biancocelesti would automatically deliver the title to the Neapolitans. Lazio would need to win against Sassuolo on Wednesday evening (9 pm) to shift attention to Udinese-Naples on Thursday: even if only by avoiding a defeat, Luciano Spalletti would lift his first Serie A. If Lazio don’t win on Wednesday, automatically on Thursday Napoli would take the field in Udine as champions of Italy already for 24 hours.

Say thirty-three — Obviously the arithmetic has not yet delivered the Scudetto to the Azzurri, who therefore in a couple of unfortunate combinations would find themselves forced to further postpone the carousels to the weekend, which is scheduled for Milan-Lazio on Saturday at 3pm and Napoli-Fiorentina on Sunday at 6pm If Lazio beat Sassuolo and Napoli lose in Udine everything is postponed to the weekend. See also Does Mind Control Disease? The unexpected link between brain and health

