Napoli-Verona, the official formations: Spalletti expands the turnover, out Lobotka and Kvaratskhelia

Below are the official line-ups for Napoli-Hellas Verona, a match valid for the thirtieth day of Serie A. Among the Azzurri, Luciano Spalletti makes a more massive turnover than usual, also extending it to his best players: out Lobotka and Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen is back but goes on the bench, Di Lorenzo instead starts as well as Anguissa and Kim who will be disqualified in the Champions League with Milan. In defense chance Juan Jesus, with Olivera to complete the department. In the median Demme is seen again, in front of Politano and Lozano on the sides of Raspadori. In Verona, on the other hand, both Faraoni and Depaoli play on the wings, due to the unavailability of Doig, with Duda and Lasagna behind Gaich due to the absence of Lazovic.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Demme, Elmas; Politano, Raspadori, Lozano

Trainer: Luciano Spalletti

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Hien, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Tameze, Abildgaard, Depaoli; Duda, Lasagna; Gaich

Trainer: Marco Zaffaroni

