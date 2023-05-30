Narcissism: How to recognize narcissists

Identify narcissistic people

In order to identify a narcissistic person, one would have to know how they think and how they feel, which is almost impossible at the beginning of a relationship. It is thus difficult to identify narcissistic traits quickly, as these relate to the person’s personal self-esteem and self-love. Until now, narcissists have been defined by their behavior and personality traits. Psychologists have now researched the first ways to make it easier to identify a narcissist using facial expressions.

Every human being carries narcissistic elements within them by trying to increase their self-esteem. However, as soon as the focus on self-worth takes place to a pathological extent and the needs of other people are seen as less valuable or unimportant, this behavior can lead to problems, especially in relationships (1).

Narcissism and Relationships

For narcissistic people, everything revolves around themselves and they feel empowered to do what they feel like doing. Other people’s thoughts and feelings are not important to them.

This usually causes other people to feel uncomfortable around a narcissist and react negatively to them. Therefore, before engaging in a relationship, it would be helpful to know if the potential partner exhibits a narcissistic personality. For more information and tips on narcissism in civil partnerships, see our article Narcissism in Relationships.

How do narcissists react to criticism?

A team of psychologists from the University of Helsinki conducted a study examining narcissists’ physical responses to criticism, praise, and neutral feedback (1).

To this end, 57 narcissistic individuals were given challenging cognitive tasks to solve. One group of people then received praise, another group neutral feedback and a third group criticism of their performance.

Facial muscle activity betrays a narcissistic personality

It turned out that the people in the group that received negative criticism subconsciously showed their facial expressions.

Sensors were able to determine that small movements were taking place on the forehead and the funny bone, and thus their reaction could be revealed. However, this only lasted a fraction of a second, so you had to look carefully. In poker, such a reaction would be interpreted as a “tell” (“treasonable hint”).

Facial expressions can provide helpful clues

In the future, this could be used as an early clue to revealing a narcissistic personality. In the case of potential relationship partners in particular, the analysis of facial expressions could provide information on how to avoid entering into a relationship with a pathologically narcissistic person in good time.

Nonetheless, when identifying a narcissist, other points should always be considered and not based solely on facial muscle activity (2). You can also find detailed explanations and information on this in our article on narcissism linked above.