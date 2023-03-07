What is narcissism?

Everyone has narcissistic traits. That is normal. Healthy people rub against it, develop, grow. People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPS), so-called narcissists, are mentally ill. Signs of a disorder can be:

Egoism,

selfishness,

dominance and control efforts,

and a lack of empathy.

The disease is considered incurable. However, the behavior can be treated. When narcissists are in control of their emotions, they are more socially acceptable.

What is genius/covert narcissism?

When a narcissist is at their best, always the hero, the greatest of them all, we speak of genius narcissism. Men are more prone to genius narcissism.

If a narcissist stands out through helpfulness and victimization, this is called covert narcissism. This applies more to women, e.g. mothers. “I gave birth to you in pain and now you never have time for me” would be a typical statement. This narcissist is difficult to read because he seems nice.

What is the difference between narcissism and healthy self-esteem?

A narcissist’s confidence is not real. He is insecure and afraid of being seen through. Therefore, he must pretend to be strong by any means necessary. The narcissist compensates for his insecurity with various strategies, wants to be powerful, to have control, make others small to feel bigger. Healthy self-confidence comes from your own experiences. This is how you develop. The narcissist doesn’t evolve, they strategize.

How does narcissism manifest itself in the workplace?

There are not only narcissistic bosses, but also narcissistic employees. They unscrupulously pursue their own goals and stop at nothing. That triggers fears. In order to avoid conflict, such people are promoted to the top. Their success proves them right. In the team, the narcissist adorns himself with foreign feathers and intrigues. He bullies colleagues and superiors. Such employees drive others to burnout. In confrontations he talks his way out. You can hardly fault him for anything.

How do you recognize narcissism in family and friends?

Narcissists need to be the center of attention. They only tell heroic stories about themselves, they are the good guys, they do everything right. You always want to be right and don’t take criticism. When things don’t go the way they want, they get angry and seek drama. Narcissists are unreliable partners and tend to skip important family events. Narcissistic parents raise their children through love deprivation. Such children cannot develop a healthy self-esteem.

Do I have narcissistic tendencies?

Every sane person has narcissistic traits. In the course of life you change, let go of what makes you unhappy and develop further. However, this self-reflection is not possible for people with a narcissistic personality disorder. You think you’re perfect. You have to accept that these people are not monsters. You are terminally ill, like a paraplegic in a wheelchair. He can’t get up. Even the narcissist cannot change.