Narcolepsy, what it is and how we realize we are affected

The sleep disorder causes excessive sleepiness during the day, consequently the resulting problems are not trivial.

Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep problem characterized by sudden attacks of sleep that make the affected person uncomfortable. When a person with this disorder falls asleep, they can risk getting very hurt, as it can happen in any situation. The main risks are related to accidents, injuries and also at a social level.

Many tend to decrease interactions with other people, since due to this pathology there is a risk of being considered lazy and unreliable. This makes us understand how difficult the everyday life of these individuals is. Specific treatments, unfortunately, have not yet been found, but with medication and a correct lifestyle it can be managed better. Let’s go into the details and find out what it is and who can be defined as suffering from narcolepsy.

What happens to people with narcolepsy

This disease is neurological and above all quite rare, which involves continuous drowsiness and falling asleep. Those affected fall asleep repeatedly during the day and unexpectedly, causing problems and making the lives of those who suffer from it much more difficult. According to a percentage there are about 5 narcoleptics out of a population worth of 10,000, both men and women equally. It appears above all in the period of puberty, but there are cases in which it is possible to give a precise diagnosis only after years. Symptoms are varied and are lifelong.

The main symptoms include excessive daytime sleepiness, loss of muscle tone and hallucinations. Also happens to experience sleep paralysis, they represent a very annoying disorder that does not allow adequate rest. Being aware of these symptoms allows you to recognize them if they arise and to consult a specialist. In this way we will be able to have a certain diagnosis from a professional.

Narcoleptics all share excessive daytime sleepiness as a primary symptom. For this reason they suddenly fall asleep in all kinds of contexts without any warning. This symptom is the first to appear in these cases and occurs approximately every 2 hours. It happens that you get to sleep for a few minutes, but there are also times when you stay for half an hour or more. When you wake up feeling refreshed, that doesn’t mean sleep won’t come again later.

