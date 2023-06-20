Narrating myasthenia gravis, a book to learn about it – Sanità

Disabled handicapped handicapped handicapped wheelchair © ANSA

From a healthy life to the development of the first symptoms. From the search for a diagnosis to the daily experience of managing the disease. A path narrated in 46 stories in the book “Narrare la Myasthenia Gravis”, a volume containing the testimonies of doctors, patients and caregivers who tell their experience with the pathology, created by the Health and Health Area of ​​Istud Busines School, in collaboration with Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease and the support of Aim, the Italian Association of Myasthenia and Immunodegenerative Diseases Amici del Besta Section. The work, presented today, will be available in the regional sections of Aim throughout the country and at the centers that have participated in the initiative.

Generalized myasthenia gravis is a rare, chronic, debilitating autoimmune disorder affecting the neuromuscular junction and causing loss of muscle function, leading to myasthenic crises with potentially fatal outcome. It is estimated that in Italy there are about 12,000 myasthenic patients, of which 80% have anti-AChR3 antibodies; their binding to the neuromuscular junction causes destruction of the post-synaptic membrane, interrupting nerve-muscle communication and causing chronic muscle weakness. The most common symptoms of the disease are double vision, chewing and swallowing problems, difficulty articulating language, chronic muscle fatigue and respiratory disorders. In the most serious cases, a respiratory crisis may occur with the need for assisted ventilation. The typical weakness of the myasthenic patient can involve any voluntary muscle. The only districts not affected are the heart and the muscles of the intestinal system since they are involuntary muscles. If not treated properly, myasthenia can even lead to death. Fortunately, new molecules capable of changing the disease landscape have been developed in recent years.

“The path that goes from diagnosis to taking charge and treatment is still full of obstacles. One of the main problems – explains Francesco Habetswallner of the UOC Neurophysiopathology of Cardarelli in Naples – is the lack of early diagnosis. The period between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis can take a very long time and this causes considerable anxiety and frustration in patients.But even when the disease has been managed, the difficulty of accessing specialist care negatively affects the patient’s experience.The management of myasthenia gravis, in fact, requires a multidisciplinary approach in highly experienced centres”.

“Narrative medicine offers patients a unique space to express and share their emotions and experiences. A useful tool to reflect on their condition.

Through the stories, the reader can find new ways to address the challenges myasthenia gravis can present. Not only that, the book is a real emotional support as the interaction with other patients and families who share similar experiences can offer a sense of understanding, support and sharing. The hope is that the volume can contribute to a greater knowledge of the disease in the population”, says Marta Legnani, of the Italian Myasthenia Association.

