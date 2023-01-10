Home News Narrative medicine, the book SEI also speaks Vicenza. Presentation on Thursday 12 January 2023

Six words donated by sixty-six cancer patients, one of which is from Vicenza, from which sixty-six writers have drawn stories of about six thousand lines each. Thus was born SEI, the narrative medicine project of the Scriviperbene collective, which became a book published by Felici last December. The volume will be presented to the public on Thursday 12 January at 20.30 in the Sala Civica Corte delle Filande in Montecchio Maggiore, on the initiative of the Andos West Vicentino Committee and with the sponsorship of the City of Montecchio Maggiore, Ulss 8 Berica and the CSV of Vicenza.

The president of the Andos Committee Isabella Frigo, the mayor Gianfranco Trapula, the coordinator of the project and head of the Oncology of the Ulss Marche Nord Rita Chiari, two of the curators of the book, namely Maria Laura Rosati and Maura Bussotti, and Silvia Raviola, donor will intervene of words and volunteer of Andos. Moderator Arianna Lorenzetto, also among the curators of the project.

Narrative medicine is a method that joins the classic medical therapy based on scientific evidence and, through images, stories and readings, aims to improve communication between therapists and patients. In fact, understanding the disease, even from an emotional point of view, makes the treatment path more bearable both for the patient and for those who take care of him. The finality is the personalization of this path and the word plays an essential role: it is said that it hurts, in reality it can also heal.

The SEI project focuses on a number with multiple meanings. A number is what patients complain of being in the perception of those who treat them, but in numerology six represents harmony and physical and spiritual balance, characteristics that disease alters and upsets. The number six also indicates the finish line, the goal, the objective, therefore what the treatment path aims to achieve. Finally, sei is the second person singular: it’s you, just you and no one else.

Hence the request to sixty-six cancer patients from all over Italy to donate six representative words of their personal story that have been transformed into stories.

In these stories the donor recognizes a part of himself, establishing communication with others and with the one who, with narrative competence and participation, has been able to interpret the hidden emotions and reciprocate the gift. At the end of the book, the proceeds of which will be donated to charity, the path taken turns into a goal achieved.

