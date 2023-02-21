Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

The Nas carabinieri carried out an intense control activity, throughout the national territory, in general medicine practices and pediatricians of free choice, in order to ascertain the presence of the doctor in the study on the days and at the times communicated to the ASL and carry out a general check on the correct management of the clinic.

In the province of Latina, 32 medical practices were inspected, 3 of which were found to be non-compliant due to non-compliance with the National Collective Agreement. Report forwarded to the competent ASL Regional Offices of Latina for hygienic-sanitary and structural deficiencies, due to lack of information about reception hours and doctors adhering to the UCP.

In the province of Frosinone, 22 medical practices were inspected, 1 of which was found to be non-compliant due to non-compliance with the National Collective Agreement.

Throughout Italy – reads a note from Nas – a total of 1,838 practices of general practitioners and approved paediatricians were inspected, of which 251 showed non-compliance (equal to approximately 14%), detecting 308 criminal and administrative irregularities . The most frequent non-conformities, equal to 65% of the disputed violations, concerned hygienic/structural deficiencies in the rooms intended for visits, such as the presence of equipment unsuitable for medical use, the use of rooms other than those declared or lacking sufficient ventilation . These irregularities were reported to the local Health Authorities for the restoration of regularity conditions.

Although the majority of the controlled studies offered a correct provision of services to their clients, the NAS investigations allowed the emergence of some illegal situations which led to the referral of a total of 51 medical and administrative figures to the Judicial Authority. Among these, 3 doctors were referred to the Judicial Authority as they were held responsible for having falsely certified, to the Territorial Health Authority, the execution of visits and services at home or at rest homes for their borrowers, results never actually carried out unduly receiving reimbursement for the declared services.

