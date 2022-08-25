Home Health NASA unveils the silent “misunderstanding” of the universe and announces the sound of the black hole of the Perseus galaxy cluster
Health

NASA unveils the silent “misunderstanding” of the universe and announces the sound of the black hole of the Perseus galaxy cluster

by admin
NASA unveils the silent “misunderstanding” of the universe and announces the sound of the black hole of the Perseus galaxy cluster

Human beings have always been committed to exploring the universe, hoping to learn more about the face of the unknown world. NASA recently released a new video that claims to dismantle popular misconceptions about the universe, saying that black holes actually have voices.

NASA unveils a new phase of Jupiter to reveal the mystery 【Next】

NASA’s Exoplanets Team (Exoplanets) uploaded a 34-second video on the social platform Twitter on Sunday (21st), referring to the “misunderstanding” that everyone thinks the universe is silent, and announced the enhanced Perseus galaxy cluster (Perseus galaxy cluster) ) “sound”, allowing the public to hear the black hole.

The team explained that many people believe that space is in a vacuum state and there should be no sound. But the Perseus galaxy cluster contains a lot of gas, and astronomers found that pressure waves from the inner black hole collide with the cluster’s hot gas, creating a sound effect that allowed NASA to collect enough sound.

NASA unveils extremely rare collision of two galaxies with the highest-definition color phase of the Wheel Galaxy 【Next】

NASA released sound clips as early as May this year, referring to the fact that astronomers have discovered that the black hole in the Perseus galaxy cluster has sound since 2003. The team recently enhanced the audio and mixed other data to successfully “unveil” the mystery of black hole sound.

According to NASA, the audio frequency is far above the acceptable level of human hearing, even if someone can get close to the black hole and not hear the sound from the film. Immediately after the film was released, it received a lot of viewing. Many netizens said that the sound was very strange after listening, and some people joked that it was suitable for Halloween music.

See also  Covid quarantine, Greco (Cts): "Thinkable time reduction"

Track international hot topics and download the “Hong Kong Economic Times” app for free now[click here]

Responsible editor: Wu Hanpei

Open the hket App and read the full text

You may also like

In Bobbio, the gymnasium remains without a seat...

Who is Peiter Zatko, the manager who buggers...

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X’s Cinebench R20 performance exposure...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the review: design that...

Apple’s iOS 16 will push Lockdown, a new...

Why are seniors more prone to Covid?

Developed for more than ten years and changed...

Amazon in the running to acquire Signify Health,...

Caused a heated discussion: NASA released the real...

Professor Maurizio Ruscio works in Udine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy