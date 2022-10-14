Esketamine reduces the symptoms of severe depression and is well tolerated. Significant improvement in 64% of patients, disease remission in 40%.

And drug approved by the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) last April could revolutionize the treatment of severe depression. L’sketaminethat is the S (+) enantiomer ofketamine anestheticclassified among narcotic substancesis in fact able to reduce the symptoms of major depressive disorder since the beginning of the therapeutic cycle, resulting in a significant improvement and the remission from the disease in a relevant percentage of patients. If that’s not enough, esketamine is effective in people with severe depression who are unresponsive to other treatments, and the effects are lasting and it’s well tolerated. This makes it an extremely promising drug that could save multiple lives. The suicide risk it is indeed very high among patients with severe depression.

To determine the effectiveness of esketamine such as antidepressant drug was an Italian research team led by scientists from the Department of Neuroscience, Imaging and Clinical Sciences of the Gabriele D’Annunzio University of Chieti and the Department of Clinical and Experimental Sciences of the University of Brescia, who collaborated closely with colleagues from many national and international institutes. The scientists, coordinated by Professor Massimo di Giannantonio, a lecturer at the Abruzzo university, came to their conclusions after conducting a “real world” study to evaluate theeffectiveness and the safety esketamine. The drug was administered in the form of spray nasally in 116 patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD), all followed by about twenty Italian mental health services.

The researchers found a significant reduction in depressive symptoms one month and three months after the start of the therapeutic cycle, with the first improvements already observable immediately after the first session. This is a very significant finding in the treatment of severe depression, as the sooner the drug works, the lower the risk of suicide for patients. Researchers indicate that esketamine begins to act a couple of weeks earlier than standard therapies (where they work), a relevant time frame in the context of this condition. In the 64.2 percent of patients treated with the nasal spray a marked clinical improvementwhile in the 40.6 percent of cases, remission from depression occurred. They were extremely positive, in the face of good tolerability and the duration of the effects over time.

“The first symptoms already improve within the first 24 hours from a single dose, with very important results after fifteen days which, one month after treatment, increase even more and after two months lead to complete remission of the disease in almost the half of the patients ”, declared the professors of Giannantonio and Enrico Zanalda, co-presidents of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (SIP). But how exactly does the drug work? Professor di Giannantonio specifies: “Esketamine – explains the scientist – is a mirror molecule of ketamine, an old anesthetic also used as a hallucinogen that acts in a completely different way from ‘classic’ antidepressants, which have an effect on serotonin levels , the neurotransmitter called the ‘mood hormone’. Instead, the new molecule acts on the glutamate receptor to help restore the connection between synapses in brain cells. Last April, after the FDA and EMA, AIFA also authorized its use in patients with depression with failure to respond to at least two drugs at an appropriate dosage and duration “.

The study authors point out that esketamine is a group H drug which should be administered below strict medical supervision in hospitalit is also intended only for patients with treatment-resistant severe depression and at risk of suicide. As specified, the drug is well tolerated, it can still have “transient dissociative or hypertensive effects”, “but it does not cause cognitive consequences such as a reduction in working memory or speed of thought”, explains Professor di Giannantonio. The details of the research “Real-world experience of esketamine use to manage treatment-resistant depression: A multicentric study on safety and effectiveness (REAL-ESK study)” were published in the specialized scientific journal Journal of Affective Disorders and presented at the 2022 congress of the SIP underway in Genoa.