Designed by Italian scientists, a treatment based on a nasal spray based on Nerve Growth Factor (NGF, the molecule discovered by the Nobel Rita Levi Montalcini) to reduce the effects of brain trauma and also avoid the occurrence of motor disabilities. The idea comes from the experts of the Translational Pharmacology Institute of the National Research Council (Cnr-IFT) in Rome. The preclinical experimentation, the results of which are published in the British Journal of Pharmacology, could lead to a ready-to-use remedy to prevent the outcomes of a brain trauma (primary lesion). The research was developed as part of a project funded by the Ministry of Health which saw the involvement of clinicians from the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation in Rome, led by Antonio Chiaretti.

“We know that these injuries can trigger a series of cascading consequences such as ischemia (due to a reduced blood supply), hypoxia (due to lack of oxygen) and neuroinflammation, which exacerbate the severity and increase the extent of the injury, with often permanent results Our study was therefore born from the need to prevent, or limit, some of these mechanisms that determine the onset of secondary damage”, explains Marzia Soligo, author of the research.

In the study, the treatments involved the administration of human NGF to mice and, starting from the day following the end of the therapeutic cycle, the researchers evaluated the onset of symptoms of motor disability and the development of neuroinflammation phenomena. “We have been able to ascertain that this molecule, made available by Dompé farmaceutici, inoculated immediately after a brain trauma, manages to limit and prevent the development of secondary damage to a head trauma, such as motor disabilities. We know that traumatic brain injuries , which represent one of the major problems in the field of neurology, cause about 1.5 million hospitalizations every year in Europe and the pediatric and adolescent populations are at high risk.

Furthermore, as part of the project, the first clinical study authorized in Italy is being carried out which involves the use of NGF delivered to the brain via intranasal administration in children with serious traumatic brain injury outcomes.