Nasal spray for colds and allergies works, but there are consequences – health

A clear nose is a gift. What could be more obvious than to get relief in the cold and hay fever season as soon as the nose is blocked? Nasal sprays promise rapid relief, and there are dozens of over-the-counter preparations in pharmacies. At first glance, it is a blessing when the symptoms subside after such a short time. At second glance, however, there is not only a risk of getting used to it, but even addiction. “There are real nasal spray junkies,” says Thomas Kühlein, head of general medicine at Erlangen University Hospital. “They are dependent and damage their nasal mucous membranes.”