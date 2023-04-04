Status: 03/31/2023 07:59 am If you have a cold with a runny nose, many people use a decongestant nasal spray to clear their nose of thick mucus. But these sprays are not harmless home remedies, they can be addictive.

They are available in pharmacies without a prescription and make life easier with a cold: decongestant nasal sprays and drops. For example, they allow those affected to sleep better. However, these drugs are not entirely unproblematic, because they damage the mucous membrane if used for a long time and can become addictive. In some cases, only an operation can help. Nasal sprays with salt water, antihistamines or glucocorticoids are often a gentler alternative. It is important to cure the cold and strengthen the immune system.

How decongestant nasal sprays work

Decongestant nasal sprays contain so-called alpha sympathomimetics such as xylometazoline, oxymetazoline, tramazoline, phenylephrine, tetryzoline or naphazoline as active ingredients. These specifically stimulate the alpha-adrenoreceptors of the sympathetic nervous system and ensure that the blood vessels in the nasal mucosa contract. This causes the nasal mucosa to swell and breathing becomes easier again for the next six to seven hours. In addition, the decongestant nasal sprays ensure that the paranasal sinuses remain well ventilated and that the secretion does not accumulate in the sinuses in the event of a banal cold. This is important because otherwise bacteria can also settle there and lead to a bacterial super-infection.

High potential for addiction: How nasal sprays can make you addicted

However, decongestant sprays or nose drops should not be used more than seven days in a row and no more than three times a day. It is usually even more advisable to limit yourself to the evening if possible, because with longer and more frequent use, the nasal mucosa gets used to the decongestant spray: as soon as the effect wears off, the mucous membrane swells excessively. This tempts many sufferers to use the spray again (“rebound phenomenon”). The nasal spray relieves the symptoms in the short term, but at the same time maintains them. Instead of clearing the nose, long-term use leads to a chronic cold. Addiction is defined as anyone who uses nasal sprays for more than 10 days and does not experience lasting relief from symptoms.

Other side effects from long-term use of nasal spray

Over time, sufferers may develop additional signs of addiction, such as choking and mood swings. In addition, the nasal mucosa slowly dries out so that it can no longer fulfill its defense function and germs have a free rein. This increases the risk of inflammation, for example of the frontal sinuses. In addition, crusts can form in the nose and nosebleeds are becoming more frequent.

Weaning: This is how addicts get rid of their nasal spray addiction

Cortisone-containing nasal sprays are usually used for weaning. Often one nostril at a time is weaned. The decongestant spray is used in one nostril only until the nasal mucosa in the other nostril has recovered. In this way, those affected can usually do without the spray completely after two weeks. In any case, they have to survive a few days with a stuffy nose and labored breathing. During this time, the risk of relapse is particularly high. However, once the nasal mucosa has weaned, it usually recovers completely. If that doesn’t work, surgery can help. It prevents the front nasal cavernous bodies from swelling and the affected person not being able to breathe.

Alternatives: nasal sprays with saline or sea salt solution

If you want to breathe freely despite an acute cold, you can use a hypertonic saline or sea salt solution instead of decongestant nasal sprays. Hypertonic means that the salinity of the solution is higher than in the cells and body fluids. The hypertonic solution is administered as a spray, drops or rinse and removes excess water from the mucous membrane, causing it to swell. However, the effect only lasts about half an hour, then you have to spray again. Basically, it is important to keep the nose clear to prevent a build-up of secretion or mucus in the sinuses and thus prevent colonization with germs or bacterial superinfection.

Cold: causes, duration, follow-up diagnostics

A stuffy nose, sneezing and chills are caused by so-called rhinoviruses. A simple cold usually lasts a week and the discomfort is primarily confined to the nose. If the nose is still blocked after a week, a doctor should clarify the cause. Because the reason for the cold can also be an allergy.

experts on the subject

Specialist in ENT medicine, allergology and laboratory medicine

Tram ring 3

20251 Hamburg

www.hno-falkenried.de pharmacist

Blankeneser Bahnhofstrasse 26

22587 Hamburg

0800-086 02 45

www.johannis-apotheke-blankenese.de Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic and Polyclinic

Head and Neurocenter

University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf

Martinistraße 52

20246 Hamburg

www.uke.de

Further information Proper care of the nasal mucosa can alleviate the symptoms and consequences of a cold. more If you blow your nose incorrectly when you have a cold, you risk inflaming your eyes, ears and paranasal sinuses. more Echinacea, elder and Co.: Herbal home remedies can help against the first symptoms of a flu infection. more A strong immune system can protect against pathogens. Infection with bacteria or viruses can often be prevented by natural means. more