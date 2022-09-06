A new molecule against Alzheimer’s, administered in the form of a “spray” could change the fate of Alzheimer’s patients in the early stages of the most common form of dementia.

A new strategy which involves low production costs and great health benefits has just given its first positive results.

Thanks to a new molecule recently developed, it is close to a marked improvement in the health of patients with Alzheimer. Il Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common forms of dementia with severe memory loss, general and deleterious worsening of intellectual skills.

By administering by route intranasale a new molecule synthesized thanks to the discovery of a natural variant of amyloid beta proteinbut in the early stages of the disease of Alzheimerthe most common form of dementia (approximately 50-80% of dementia cases are actually related to Alzheimer’s disease) could slow down its course significantly.

Alzheimer’s: a new molecule to fight the disease

The result has just been published on the Ansa website (Science and Technology) positive of the experimentation on topi conducted by the researchers of the Irccs Carlo Besta Neurological Institute Foundation in collaboration with the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research.

Available on Molecular Psychiatry, i results are a good omen as they are the basis of the possible creation of a new drugnot only of great help for the sufferers of Alzheimer in early stages but also a low cost:

[…] The further advantages of this strategy concern the low production costs of the small peptide, compared to the very high costs of other potential therapeutic approaches for Alzheimer’s such as monoclonal antibodies, the simplicity and low invasiveness of the intranasal treatment, which is already used. successfully for other drug categories.

Mario Salmona, biochemist of the Mario Negri Institute after i results obtained. The protein beta amyloid previously described allowed to synthesize the new molecule used in the study, which looks like a small peptide formed by six amino acids. What has been found after the experiments in the laboratory is that the molecule is capable of protect neurons. Neurologists Fabrizio Tagliavini and Giuseppe Di Fede also from the Irccs Carlo Besta Neurological Institute Foundation explained the novelties they arrived at: