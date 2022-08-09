The magic of Mars is not because it is the most Earth-like planet, but because it may have had the same oceans and forests as Earth hundreds of millions of years ago. So we have reason to believe that there must be evidence of ancient civilizations on the red planet. With the help of three Mars rovers launched by NASA, humans can get a glimpse of what Mars really looks like. UFO explorers continue to discover various animal-shaped objects on Mars photos released by NASA, and the number can almost form a “Mars zoo” landscape. NASA said that many of those things were rocks with interesting shapes that were mistaken for animals on Mars because of human psychology.

Curiosity rover (Photo: NASA)

However, in the photos taken by the Mars “Curiosity” rover, UFO enthusiasts also found that there is a mysterious structure on the surface of Mars that looks like a lizard with its head held up, which makes people imagine. According to the media exclamation in previous reports: “Another week of exploration, and another discovery of alien life – where are the real Martians?” In NASA’s Mars rover “Curiosity” UFO explorers have once again found lizard-like structures in photos taken of . The report quoted UFO explorers and experts on UFO sighting sites as describing the creature: The creature looked like a lizard with a short tail. A closer look reveals that its head is shiny and appears to have a shell, but its body, forelimbs, and hindlimbs have no shell, just skin.

According to Russia Today (RT), the lizard was noticed by a Twitter user who uploaded his findings to a UFO sighting website. The Russian website today quoted experts as saying: “The state of the lizard’s head upturned shows that it is highly alert to the probe. Seeing this evidence, why does NASA’s probe not report the strangeness that UFO explorers have discovered. What about the object?” Earlier this month, a Facebook group titled “Journey to the Surface of the Mars” posted a photo of Curiosity’s discovery of a bizarre crocodile-like object. UFO explorer wrote: “Now, this discovery is amazing!” The group also attached a URL of NASA’s original photo for readers to explore.

A bizarre object that resembles a crocodile has been spotted in Curiosity photos (Image: NASA)

It is well known that in addition to the earth, there are many other planets in space, and many planets are also in the habitable zone, so humans may not be the only living planets in the universe. Although the environment of Mars is relatively complex, scientists have discovered that there is not only an atmosphere on Mars, but also the existence of liquid water. These factors provide a good environment for the birth of life, so scientists are confident in the exploration of life on Mars. Full. Although human’s current technology is still relatively limited, it is impossible to give exact answers to many strange discoveries, but I believe that with the continuous exploration of Mars in the future, there will eventually be brand new discoveries, which may be discovered in the near future. Life on Mars.

Responsible editor: Li Jingrou