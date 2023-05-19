NATIONAL CANCER SICK DAY: HOSPITAL AND TERRITORY AT THE PATIENTS’ SIDE

Sunday 21 maggio 2023 National Cancer Patient Day is celebratedestablished by the Prime Minister in 2006, with the aim of dedicating attention to people affected by these pathologies and to all those who have gone through the experience of the disease, directly or indirectly.

THE EVOLUTION OF CARE. Oncology suffered profound transformations in recent years, thanks to a fantastic effort in the research of the mechanisms of tumor development, the availability of new technologies of diagnosis, to the possibility of customize treatments with new targeted therapies and the “revolution” produced byimmunotherapy of tumors. While the incidence of the disease has not shown an overall reduction, more and more people are living with cancer or have a past history of the disease. In Italy, according to the latest report by the Italian Association of Cancer Registries, there are over 390,000 new annual cases and over 3.5 million people living with a history of cancer.

IN THE PROVINCE OF FERRARAI’m over 15 thousand prevalent cases (i.e. people living after having been diagnosed with cancer); in most cases diagnosed at least 5 years earlier, in particular for tumors of the breastof the stretch gastrointestinal and of prostate.

“The probability of defeating cancer – emphasizes Prof. Antonio Frassoldati, Director of Clinical Oncology of Ferrara (in the picture) – goes through 3 fundamental moments: first, the prevention, on which all people can and must commit themselves, adopting appropriate lifestyles and avoiding the habits that more than others can favor the onset of the disease. We are talking about the smoking and food (which are responsible for 70% of cases). Secondly the early diagnosis, through participation in population screenings made available by the National Health Service. In people who have adhered to screening surveys for breast, colorectal and cervical cancers, a reduction in mortality ranging from 30 to 50% has been observed and there is no doubt that early diagnosis can save lives. Unfortunately we register a still suboptimal adhesion in some of these programmes, and in particular in that of colon tumors, despite the simplicity of the test for looking for blood in the faeces. The third fundamental moment is treatment of the “active disease”, through paths of taking charge of the patient and coordinated execution of the procedures, all managed in a multidisciplinary way. In the province of Ferrara, multidisciplinary groups and specific pathways are active or under development for all oncological pathologies, which make use of dedicated nursing case managers for the management of relationships with patients and their diagnosis and treatment pathway. Technological progress in all branches, from diagnosis to surgical, radiation and pharmacological therapy, allows Today to offer patients the best ways of managing the disease”.

“However – continues the prof. Get lost – the challenge Today is not only technological, but also, and above all, organizational. The increase in the number of cases, the ever-increasing duration of therapies, the growing number of patients who live for a long time, require a review of the clinical management model of oncological disease, historically concentrated on hospitals and Today instead projected more and more on the territory and on the proximity to the home. The recent establishment of the Oncology Network of the Emilia – Romagna Region, incorporating the indications of the PNNR in “Mission 6” and “DM 77”, provides that each activity in the oncology field is carried out in the most appropriate location, in relation to the complexity and the advantage for the patient, inserting, alongside the hospitals, the Community Houses, the Community Hospitals and the home itself as privileged places of intervention and treatment. Even our Health Trusts are developing organizational methods oriented towards these principles, which envisage – among other things – an active role of the General Practitioner, the Community Nurse and the patient himself, also through the use of connection tools modern offered by telemedicine. However, attention must not stop at the management of the disease, but must extend to the social, family and work aspects that are involved to varying degrees. Psychological support must be strengthened, as well as assistance in the advanced stages of the disease, which can and must allow the patient to stay at home. In the same way, once the acute phase of the disease has been overcome, the recovery of everyday life and a normal life must be encouraged, in which periodic checks return to be part of those prevention and early diagnosis measures that are part of normality, once again managed in the most appropriate locations and methods”.