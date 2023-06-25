Home » National Championships 2023, Tadej Pogacar also wins online!
by admin
© Amstel Gold Race / Cor Vos

Tadej Pogacar sign the double ai National Championships 2023. After tearing up the competition in the time trial, edging the runner-up by five minutes on his return to racing after a long absence following his injury at Liège – Bastogne – Liège, the leader of UAE Team Emirates also conquers the road race. Started the attack from the very first stages of the race making a vacuum compared to the rivals followed by the only one Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco-AlUla), the two-time Tour de France winner then made the difference on his adventure companion during the final round, triumphing solo.

Mezgec thus closes second 36 seconds behind the winner, while to complete the podium you have to wait almost five minutes, when he arrives Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious), who takes third position ahead of his teammate Matevž Govekar. For the Slovenian champion, silver in 2020, this is the first title in line and the fourth overall given the three time trial triumphs. It will therefore be with this jersey that he will wear for the first time at the start of the 2023 Tour de France in a week.

