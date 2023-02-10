On February 9, 2023 we celebrate the National day dedicated to people in a vegetative state and their families. This anniversary represents an important initiative which aims to raise citizens’ awareness of the problems and needs of people who find themselves in a condition of very serious impairment of the state of conscience and their families. These are people affected by one severe acquired brain injury (GCA)in which the brain damage is so severe as to initially cause a state of coma, such as to require hospitalization in resuscitation.

THE VEGETATIVE STATE, WHAT IT IS AND WHAT IT CONSISTS IN. Brain damage can be caused by various causes: a head trauma (for example following an accident or a fall), a vascular accident that affects the brain (such as a cerebral hemorrhage or a stroke), or again, as a result of a cardiac arrest (where the oxygenation of the brain is lost).

After re-emergence from the coma, in the most severe brain damage, recovery of consciousness may be absent or only partial, with vegetative state or minimally conscious pictures, which can be maintained over time. In these cases patients are unable to interact, therefore they lack awareness of themselves and their surroundings, and are unable to communicate. The vegetative state represents the most serious condition of these disorders. In addition to having a very serious impairment of the state of consciousness and cognitive functions, these people present multiple movement impairmentswith pictures of paralysis, inability to move, alteration of swallowing and breathing e complete dependence in carrying out the elementary activities of daily life (such as nutrition and sphincter control), with consequent very serious disability that can last in the long term. These patients often need, after hospitalization in resuscitation, specific rehabilitation-type treatment pathways.

SANT’ANNA’S SEVERE BRAIN INJURY OPERATIVE UNIT (directed by Dr. Susanna Lavezzi) represents the regional reference hub center of the GRACER network (Emilia Romagna Severe Brain Injury) for the rehabilitation of GCA and, for over 40 years, the Department has been following patients with severe brain damage outcomes, including people with severe disturbance of consciousness. Every year they are welcomed inside over 30 people with very serious disturbance of consciousnesswith pictures ranging from the vegetative state to the minimally conscious state.

“Many of these patients – comments Dr. Lavezzi – they come from company resuscitation departments (where the rehabilitation takes place already in the department itself, with the intervention of a physiatrist and physiotherapist), but also from the Emilia-Romagna region or from extra-regional realities. The treatment path for these people is often very long, in fact it can even last several months, during which rehabilitation treatment programs are activated by a team of professionals which includes the physiatrist, the physiotherapist, the speech therapist, the nurse, the OSS and the psychologist. Furthermore, during this process, particular attention is paid to taking charge of the family and caregivers, from the early stages of hospitalization. Throughout the rehabilitation stay, the patient is followed by a multidisciplinary team, which sees the constant collaboration of many specialists, such as neurosurgeons, neurologists, neuroradiologists, pulmonologists, infectious disease specialists, otorhinolaryngologists and gastroenterologists. This is due to the many problems that patients present”.

“Within our hospital rehabilitation reality – continues Lavezzi – in collaboration with Universities and Research Institutes, efforts are made for the development and application of the most modern diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic techniques. Alongside traditional rehabilitation treatments, in fact, they are implemented innovative protocols of non-invasive and multisensory brain stimulation, aimed at promoting the recovery of consciousness. Furthermore, along the entire treatment process, the support, accompaniment, information and education of the family in the process of adaptation and management of the outcomes of very serious disability are of great importance”.

In the Ferrara area, in compliance with the resolutions of the Emilia-Romagna Region already in 2004, there is an active dedicated care network for this type of patient – in particular in favor of home care – through the intervention of dedicated multi-professional teams and with concessions also on the economic level. Currently, in the provincial territory, they are in charge over thirty patients with outcomes of vegetative state and minimally consciousfollowing a severe brain injury, mainly managed at home.

“For the Health Professions – specify the dr. David Cavedagna and the Dr. Marika Colombirespectively Heads of the Health Professions of Sant’Anna and Ausl – the assistance network dedicated to the GRACER network sees the involvement of nursing staff and physiotherapists, possessing advanced skills, both at the Cona hospital and at the territorial structures belonging to the AUSL. Integrated pathways relating to rehabilitation at home are being activated, in continuity with the treatments started at the hospital”.

“I consider this day – concludes Lavezzi – is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the needs of these people and their families in the entire community; as well as an incentive to continue working with the aim of guaranteeing a high quality of care in all contexts, with full hospital-territory integration, respecting the dignity of the person and always trying to give a voice to those who are not able to do it”.

THE HOSPITAL ANESTHESIA AND REANIMATION OPERATIVE UNIT (Acting Director Dr. Milo Vason) treats each year over 40 neuroleptic patients which, in a small percentage, could undergo the clinical condition commonly known as a “vegetative state”.

“It is a condition of very serious brain damage – explains Dr. Vason – which can be due to various causes. These include polytrauma with cranioencephalic involvement, massive ischemic stroke, massive cerebral hemorrhage, malignant cerebral neoformations and cardio-circulatory arrest. The neuro-injured patient requires highly complex intensive care, including, very often, tracheotomy. In order to optimize the treatments aimed at this type of disability, collaboration with other important medical-surgical disciplines therefore becomes indispensable. Among these, just to name a few, are neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-radiology and rehabilitation medicine.

The therapeutic and assistance commitment, therefore, once the stabilization phase of the vital functions is completed, which is purely resuscitative, becomes collegial and shared. The support of the Serious Brain Injuries Unit, with which we actively collaborate, is fundamental“.

“The most common causes of a vegetative state – highlights Prof. Carlo Alberto Volta, Director of the UNIVERSITY ANESTHESIA AND REANIMATION OPERATIVE UNIT – they are the results of a major head trauma and/or a lack of cerebral oxygenation (post anoxic); but any disorder that results in severe brain damage (such as degenerative syndromes) can lead to a vegetative state. It typically occurs because, after the coma, brainstem and diencephalic function resume, but cortical function does not. After the first phase of stabilization in an intensive care setting, the greatest commitment for these patients is assistance and nursing. Nursing is continuous during the day and is aimed at passive mobilization, personal hygiene, administration and control of nutrition and hydration. The rehabilitation treatment is aimed above all at the prevention of secondary damage, the maintenance of residual functionality, sensory stimulation and affective-relational aspects. A particularly important aspect – resumes the prof. Time – it is the taking charge by the family with involvement in welfare activities. This presupposes the verification of the emotional difficulties of the family members, their degree of adaptation to the disability of the relative and the activation of any support pathways”.

Patients in a vegetative state are present in both Intensive Care Units of our hospital and in any case represent a limited number of patients quantifiable in 6/10 per year.