Health

National Health Equity Program, decree of the Secretary General for the allocation of resources

National Health Equity Program, decree of the Secretary General for the allocation of resources

The resources allocated to the National Health Equity Program were divided between the Regions involved in the Program (Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily) and the National Institute for the promotion of the health of migrant populations and the fight against diseases of poverty (INMP), such as intermediate bodies, with decree of the Secretary General n. 5 of 17 April 2023, registered by the Court of Auditors on 22 May 2023 under no. 1664.

This amounts to 591,628,430.00 euros earmarked for the four areas of intervention of the Programme:

  • Taking care of mental health

  • Gender at the center of care

  • Greater coverage of cancer screenings

  • Tackle health poverty.

Allocation of resources

Intermediate bodies

Allocation of ESF+ resources (€)

Allocation of ERDF resources (€)

Total

Regions

242.744.900,00

162.962.505,00

405.707.405,00

INMP

112.126.100,00

73.794.925,00

185.921.025,00

The interventions envisaged in the Technical Assistance Priorities for a total amount of 23,750,000 euros remain the responsibility of the Ministry of Health, as well as those for the adaptation of personnel skills, supported by the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), 5,129,000.00 euros and communication, awareness and information initiatives, supported by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), 4,492,570.00 euros.

Consultation

