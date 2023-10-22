Home » National Labor Inspectorate Suspends Sanctions Against Doctors for COVID Overtime
Health

National Labor Inspectorate Suspends Sanctions Against Doctors for COVID Overtime

by admin
National Labor Inspectorate Suspends Sanctions Against Doctors for COVID Overtime

The National Labor Inspectorate has blocked the proceedings and suspended the sanctions imposed on doctors at the Bari Polyclinic. The doctors were fined 27 thousand euros for exceeding the maximum working hours during the Covid period. The Inspectorate will conduct further investigations to evaluate the cancellation of the sanctions. The Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, had a conversation with President Mattarella regarding the matter.

One of the doctors, Vito Procacci, who was one of the “punished” doctors, had written a letter expressing his dissatisfaction. However, he is now grateful to the institutions for suspending the sanctions. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has also commented on the case, stating that the rules need to be corrected. He emphasizes that the state cannot sanction its own doctors and healthcare workers who have provided extraordinary commitment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Inspectorate initiated the inspection following reports made by an autonomous trade union association regarding the lack of rest and exceeding of maximum working hours of medical staff. The telephone conversation between the Minister of Labor and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, was announced. Minister Calderone will meet with the president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists to discuss the issue.

The President of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, has expressed his gratitude for the suspension of sanctions and thanked the Minister of Labor for her intervention. He believes that this decision reflects the attention towards professionals and their daily commitment during the pandemic. However, Mario Balzanelli, the president of the Italian Society of System 118 (Sis118), highlights the ongoing emergency situation and the challenges faced by healthcare workers.

The fine imposed on the director of the emergency room at the Bari Polyclinic for not respecting the maximum working hours during the pandemic has received backlash from the CIMO-FESMED union. They argue that with a shortage of doctors and nurses, the director had no choice but to exceed the working hours to provide essential services. They question whether the responsibility should lie with the staff or the lack of hiring and funding in the healthcare system.

See also  Covid, 94,165 new cases out of 357,210 swabs and another 60 deaths

In other news, two other primary doctors have also been sanctioned, and the latest news arrivals and most viewed articles in the Cronaca section are available for readers to explore.

You may also like

Double implantation of beating heart prosthesis, after 3D...

AUSL Modena – Ramazzini Gynecology restarts at full...

The Link Between Physical Activity, Sport, and Longevity:...

Chicory coffee, how it is prepared and why...

Ministry of Education and College of Psychology Launch...

Meloni: I walk with my head held high,...

The Importance of Carrying Out a Color Doppler...

Early stage lung cancer: immunotherapy before and after...

Cervical cancer: immunotherapy plus chemoradiotherapy reduces the risk...

How to Achieve and Maintain a Toned and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy