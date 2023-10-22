National Labor Inspectorate Suspends Sanctions Against Doctors for COVID Overtime

The National Labor Inspectorate has blocked the proceedings and suspended the sanctions imposed on doctors at the Bari Polyclinic. The doctors were fined 27 thousand euros for exceeding the maximum working hours during the Covid period. The Inspectorate will conduct further investigations to evaluate the cancellation of the sanctions. The Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, had a conversation with President Mattarella regarding the matter.

One of the doctors, Vito Procacci, who was one of the “punished” doctors, had written a letter expressing his dissatisfaction. However, he is now grateful to the institutions for suspending the sanctions. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has also commented on the case, stating that the rules need to be corrected. He emphasizes that the state cannot sanction its own doctors and healthcare workers who have provided extraordinary commitment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Inspectorate initiated the inspection following reports made by an autonomous trade union association regarding the lack of rest and exceeding of maximum working hours of medical staff. The telephone conversation between the Minister of Labor and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, was announced. Minister Calderone will meet with the president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists to discuss the issue.

The President of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, has expressed his gratitude for the suspension of sanctions and thanked the Minister of Labor for her intervention. He believes that this decision reflects the attention towards professionals and their daily commitment during the pandemic. However, Mario Balzanelli, the president of the Italian Society of System 118 (Sis118), highlights the ongoing emergency situation and the challenges faced by healthcare workers.

The fine imposed on the director of the emergency room at the Bari Polyclinic for not respecting the maximum working hours during the pandemic has received backlash from the CIMO-FESMED union. They argue that with a shortage of doctors and nurses, the director had no choice but to exceed the working hours to provide essential services. They question whether the responsibility should lie with the staff or the lack of hiring and funding in the healthcare system.

In other news, two other primary doctors have also been sanctioned, and the latest news arrivals and most viewed articles in the Cronaca section are available for readers to explore.

