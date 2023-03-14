March 15th is celebrated “National Lilac Bow Day, dedicated to eating disorders.” These disorders, in particular anorexia, bulimia nervosa and uncontrolled eating disorder “binge eating”, are a public health problem and the subject of health and social attention due to their diffusion, due to the increasingly precocious onset among younger segments of the population (even in children aged 8-9) and due to the complex multifactorial etiology. To be affected is mainly the female population with a ratio between females and males of about 9 to 1, even if the number of males is increasing especially in adolescent and pre-adolescent age.

These disorders, if not diagnosed and treated early, increase the risk of significant organic complications affecting all organs and systems of the organism (cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, endocrine, haematological, skeletal, central nervous system, dermatological, etc.) with the risk of becoming chronic and also, in the most severe cases, of mortality, in particular as regards anorexia.

The latest data on the Epidemiological survey conducted at national level as part of the project “Platform to combat malnutrition in all its forms (triple burden: malnutrition due to lack, excess and micronutrients)” funded by the Ministry of Health and concluded in February 2021, showed an increase in the disease spread throughout the national territory and the difficulty accessing care in many Italian regions, with serious consequences on the prognosis. The data confirms a increase in pathology by almost 40% compared to 2019.

The activities of the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health has drawn up some guidelines, strongly requested by both family associations and health professionals, to provide practical tools for the management of people with eating disorders and referral to the most appropriate treatment centres, through reporting on the Map of Services and Associations dedicated to the treatment of eating and eating disorders.

The availability of a “first reference” and, to this end, it was created by the Ministry and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità la interactive platformand constantly updated, where they are surveyed all the Centers dedicated to the treatment of nutrition and eating disordersin order to guarantee citizens affected by these pathologies and their families the best levels of access and appropriateness of the intervention.

Census data released on Lilac Bow Day indicates 126 structures scattered throughout the national territory, of which 112 public (belonging to the National Health Service – NHS) e 14 belonging to the sector accredited private:

63 centers in the North (of which 20 in Emilia Romagna)

23 in Central Italy

40 between South and Islands.

A November 2022 the Ministry of Health has mandated the Istituto Superiore di Sanità to initiate, in close collaboration with the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, with family associations and scientific societies, also activities for the census of associations who operate to inform, raise awareness, offer support to those suffering from eating disorders and family members in difficulty, strengthen collaboration with the structures dedicated to their care, thus creating a protection network to counter these disorders and respond to the need to always intercept the needs of the territory earlier.

