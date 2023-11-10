NATIONAL ONCOLOGY RADIOTHERAPY CONFERENCE: CONA HOSPITAL PARTICIPATES TO PRESENT A PATIENT SUPPORT SERVICE

Content

The Operational Unit of Radiotherapy of the Cona hospital – directed by Dr. Antonio Stefanelli – participated in the 33rd national congress of the National Association of Radiotherapy Oncology (AIRO which was held in Bologna, from 27 to 29 October 2023.

Radiotherapy participated with a contribution which summarized, among other things, the activity of the “support point for cancer patients”. This service is active in the department managed by the Dr. Dorina Lombardo, psychologist and former nurse of the same Operational Unit where he now works voluntarily, in affiliation with theAndos Association of Ferrara (National Association of Women on Breast Surgery) whose President is Dr. Marcella Marchi.

There was also a lot of participation from the nursing component and from medical radiology healthcare technicians as well as from patient associations.

The debate following Dr. Lombardo’s presentation was also highly appreciated, where the professional was able to highlight the positive feedback that this service has received from patients.

“I thank Dr. Lombardo and the entire Radiotherapy team – comments the Dr. Stefanelli – which collaborates in unison to offer the patient a service that goes in the direction of global care. I am proud of the presence of the Medical Radiology Healthcare Technicians and nurses who testify to the interprofessional harmony and interest that goes beyond work commitment. These are the satisfactions that indicate to us that the route is the right one”.

“The diagnosis of breast cancer –

comments the Dr. Marchi – arrives suddenly and very often affects women who are in a phase of their life of full professional and family planning. I think it is extremely important not only to provide the patient with detailed information on the path she will have to follow, but also the communication approach of the team that takes care of the women. For this reason I find this project wonderful and I would like to thank Dr. Lombardo for her volunteer work in support of cancer patients who turn to both ANDOS and the Radiotherapy hotline. This service, however, is aimed not only at the patient, but also at her family members, with the aim of “taking care” of their doubts and discomforts. Personally knowing Dr. Lombardo’s sensitivity and her professional path, I can only say that I am truly happy to have her among us.”

