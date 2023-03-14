It’s called PanFlu 2021-2023 and as you can guess from the name it’s a strategic plan for preparation and response to an influenza pandemic which was prepared on the basis of the recommendations of the World Health Organization and draws its foundation from the National Prevention Plan 2020-2025 and from National Vaccine Prevention Planof January 2017.

But in these days of controversy over the so-called ‘Covid investigations’ in which the former health ministers Roberto Speranza, Giulia Grillo and Beatrice Lorenzin are being investigated for omission of official documents, the question is: “Do we have a pandemic plan that allows us – in the event of the arrival of a new pathogen X – to be ready to react?”.