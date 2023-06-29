National Prevention Conference publishes second report

German Federal Pension Insurance

The National Prevention Conference (NPK) submitted its second prevention report to the Federal Ministry of Health today. In it, she shows how the commitment of the social security institutions and private health insurance companies in health promotion and prevention based on the Prevention Act has developed since the first prevention report presented in 2019 up to the year 2022.

The report illustrates how the members of the NPK who are entitled to vote advocate cooperation across social security institutions and a coordinated approach at the interfaces between their service areas. In addition, it illustrates that the basis for strengthening social situation-related health promotion and prevention was laid with the federal framework recommendations. Sustainable structures and cooperation at state level were expanded under the umbrella of state framework agreements. The report makes it clear that these structures have proven their worth under the changed framework conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Successful prevention strategy as a task for society as a whole

“The second prevention report shows that we have succeeded in consolidating the prevention structures in Germany and that prevention can be successfully implemented as a result,” emphasizes Brigitte Gross, Director of the German Pension Insurance Association. “Activities were successfully continued through the interaction of the actors and thus prevention and health promotion were advanced, despite the cuts and challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The expenditure of EUR 14.607 billion in 2020 as well as a wide range of activities and cooperations illustrate the commitment and the responsibility of the social security institutions in prevention and health promotion,” says Brigitte Gross.

Impact of the pandemic on health promotion

Gernot Kiefer, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, points out the problems in health promotion and prevention caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite considerable restrictions, many health promotion and prevention offers could have continued because the social security institutions found practicable and creative solutions for implementation under the difficult conditions. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has once again made it very clear: “Socially disadvantaged groups are particularly affected by health disadvantages, but at the same time they are often difficult to reach for health promotion and prevention. The prevention strategy will only be able to exploit its full potential if health as a societal cross-sectional task is anchored in all political fields. And when all the other actors – in particular the federal states and local authorities – finally take on their health-promoting tasks in a binding manner,” emphasizes Kiefer.

Reduce mental stress, strengthen employees and companies

Shortage of skilled workers, energy shortages, technological upheaval – the crises of our time also shape the world of work. “The aim of prevention must therefore be to reduce work-related stress and to promote safety and health at work,” says Dr. Stefan Hussy, General Manager of the DGUV, the central association of professional associations and accident insurers. The best way to get there is via a corporate culture that focuses on the safety and health of employees. One of the aims is to increase the number of companies that carry out their risk assessment and also take into account the psychological stress. “In order to provide companies with the best possible support on this path, pension, health and accident insurance companies act together and in a coordinated manner. The effectiveness of these efforts could increase if coordinated action by the ministries were also found at federal government level.” he out.

Climate change poses new challenges for prevention

Last but not least, climate change is having an increasing impact on health promotion and prevention. According to Arnd Spahn, CEO of the SVLFG, this will mean that all key protagonists in the field of health promotion and prevention will have to work together more closely in order to master the resulting challenges. “In my view, the first discussion that took place in the NPK offers a very good basis for this. If action across all political fields does not take place, the weak in the living and working worlds will suffer in particular,” warns Spahn.

Possibilities of digital health promotion

As in many other areas of life, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for the digitization of many prevention and health promotion offers. This entails new challenges, but above all new opportunities, emphasizes Dr. Timm Genett, Managing Director of the PKV Association: “If health promotion and prevention are to be up to date, they will also have to use digital instruments. And prevention in living environments will have to understand these as increasingly hybrid living spaces. After all, it works for us as members of the NPK with the question of how we can make the burden of care more manageable in our aging society through prevention.”

