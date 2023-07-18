National Weather Service Predicts Continued Low Temperatures through Friday; Experts Provide Tips to Stay Healthy

Title: Cold Wave Grips Buenos Aires as Experts Warn of Respiratory Health Risks

Subtitle: National Weather Service predicts freezing temperatures to persist until Friday

Date: [Current Date]

Buenos Aires experienced its coldest day of the year on Tuesday as temperatures plummeted to zero degrees. The National Meteorological Service reported 34 locations with sub-zero temperatures, with Esquel, in the province of Chubut, recording a chilling -9.1 degrees. The bone-chilling cold comes as the National Weather Service warns that low temperatures will continue until Friday, when the arrival of the north wind is expected to raise the minimum temperature to a more tolerable 13 degrees.

However, as the city grapples with the freezing temperatures, health experts are reminding residents to take necessary precautions to stay healthy. Dr. Oscar Rizzo, a pulmonologist from the María Ferrer Hospital and member of the Argentine Association of Respiratory Medicine, explains that the cold weather can weaken the body’s natural defense mechanisms, making it easier for viruses and bacteria to enter the respiratory system.

One of the main reasons for increased respiratory infections during the colder months is the lack of ventilation in closed environments where many people gather. The stagnant air in poorly ventilated spaces becomes a breeding ground for viruses and bacteria, increasing the risk of contracting respiratory illnesses.

It’s crucial to note, however, that it is not the cold temperatures themselves that cause illness. Dr. Rizzo emphasizes that viruses require suitable conditions and hosts to proliferate. He points out that during the winter of 2021, when COVID-19 safety measures were strictly followed, there were fewer cases of respiratory infections caused by other viruses.

To protect against respiratory diseases during this cold wave, the Ministry of Health of the Nation recommends avoiding prolonged exposure to the cold, dressing warmly in layers, generating body heat through movement, and keeping living spaces adequately heated. Dr. Rizzo also offers valuable advice:

1. Keep vaccinations up to date, particularly those recommended for protection against influenza and pneumonia, especially for individuals in high-risk groups.

2. Maintain good ventilation in indoor spaces by regularly opening windows, even during the cold season.

3. Use a face mask, particularly in crowded and poorly ventilated environments like public transportation, especially for individuals at high risk.

4. Ensure that family members living with individuals at risk also receive vaccinations.

5. Practice good hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Additionally, Dr. Ana Putruele, head of the Pulmonology Division at the Hospital de Clínicas, stresses the importance of promptly seeking medical attention if respiratory symptoms worsen or if alarming symptoms such as wheezing, chest pressure, fatigue, or difficulty breathing occur.

While most respiratory infections are self-limiting, it is crucial to consult a healthcare professional if symptoms worsen or persist.

As Buenos Aires battles through the frigid temperatures, it’s crucial for residents to prioritize their respiratory health and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this cold wave.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

