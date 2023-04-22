Nationwide future day for boys and girls in the BMG

Colorful program in Bonn

And at the Bonn office of the Federal Ministry of Health, the schoolchildren are offered a lot on this day in a varied program: The young visitors are introduced to different professions in the health sector, such as nurses or paramedics. In addition, they have the opportunity to experience first-hand in an “aging suit” how physical limitations can affect the everyday life of an elderly person. And the topics of alcohol prevention and the manufacture of medicines are also on the agenda of the Future Day in Bonn.

The highlight of the day in Bonn, however, is the personal conversation with the Federal Minister of Health: Hermann Gröhe is connected via video conference from Berlin and is available to answer questions from the young guests.

