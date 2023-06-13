Nationwide protest day of pharmacies on June 14, 2023

Stuttgart – Minister of Health Manne Lucha: “I understand them

Situation of pharmacies / Appropriate remuneration essential / Emergency supply of medication must be provided despite protest be assured”

For the first time this Wednesday (June 14), pharmacies in Germany are drawing attention to their situation nationwide with all-day closures. The focus is on bottlenecks in the supply of medicines as well as the increasing amount of bureaucracy and the difficult financial situation in which many owner-managed companies have gotten due to rising costs and the simultaneous lack of fee adjustments.

“I understand the demands of the pharmacists and have already brought them to the federal government,” said Minister of Health Manne Lucha on Tuesday (June 13) in Stuttgart. “Pharmacies need suitable framework conditions in order to be able to supply patients with sufficient and fast medicines despite supply bottlenecks. Adequate and appropriate remuneration for pharmacies is therefore essential. It is precisely here that the efforts of the federal government fall short, especially when you look at the considerable accounting and documentation work involved in this context.”

The conference of health ministers, chaired by Baden-Württemberg, will in all likelihood take an initiative at its main conference to ensure good framework conditions for pharmacies.

In order to shed light on the situation in Baden-Württemberg, the state government, based on a decision by the Cabinet Committee for Rural Areas with the participation of the Ministry for Social Affairs, Health and Integration, had an expert opinion drawn up on the quality of pharmaceutical supply by pharmacies in rural areas of Baden-Württemberg, since the latter are currently are of considerable importance in a large country. The results of this report, including an update with a view to the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, are to be presented on June 26, 2023 and discussed with the stakeholders involved.

“It is still very important to us to continue to supply people with retail pharmacies, especially in rural areas. It is part of our idea of ​​life in the neighborhood that we want to maintain and ensure the local supply of the citizens with health infrastructure, i.e. also the direct contact with doctors and pharmacists throughout the country,” emphasized the Minister of Health.

It is important on Wednesday that the pharmacies on emergency duty are continuously available for emergency care even during the protest closures. “Despite the protests, the emergency supply of medicines must be ensured,” Health Minister Lucha concluded.