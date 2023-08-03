naTUra: Connecting Education, Nature, and Community

Title: “Community Project “naTUra, live YOUR nature” Expands to Promote Education and Conservation”

Date: August 2, 2023

Author: Sara Marcon

A community project called “naTUra, live YOUR nature” is gaining momentum as it aims to prioritize the education of the youngest while highlighting the importance of conserving the environment. Spearheaded by Giulia Terlicher, a teacher from Friuli, this initiative has been offering immersive outdoor activities for children and adults since 2018, in collaboration with public institutions, universities, and schools.

With the success of their previous endeavors, the community has decided to expand their activities, launching a subscription open to all. The primary goal of this new venture is to redevelop over six hectares of private forest within the millennial forest of Tarvisio, located in the heart of Europe, in the Udine province.

Established in 2018, the community has already garnered over 2,000 participants who have engaged in various initiatives organized by Giulia. These initiatives focus on reconnecting individuals with nature and building ecological awareness through forest pedagogy sessions, forest bathing, green mindfulness, and personal well-being coaching. The community is dedicated to “re-educating man to nature through direct contact with the natural environment”.

One of the key aspects of the project is “naTURa Kids”, which specifically targets schools across Italy. In 2023 alone, they successfully educated more than 280 children and young people from local schools, including Slovenian and Croatian students. The community aspires to expand this program and organize workshops in different areas of Italy. They believe it is crucial for children to rediscover the social and educational value of the natural environment.

Furthermore, by joining naTURa, individuals can contribute to the regeneration of a private portion of wood within the Tarvisio forest. This regenerated area will serve as a unique “gym” where people can train in harmony with nature, promoting sustainability and responsible management practices. Giulia emphasizes that just as people regularly enroll in gyms for physical exercise, it should become commonplace for all of us to venture into nature to enhance our psycho-physical well-being and rediscover the value of the environment. The community has also begun the process of obtaining the Pefc Italia certification for the evaluation of responsible management practices.

To access more information or get involved, individuals can visit the community’s website at vivilanatura.it.

The expansion of the “naTUra, live YOUR nature” community project marks a significant step towards prioritizing education and conservation within modern society. Through their immersive activities and emphasis on environmental awareness, this initiative aims to shape a more sustainable future for generations to come.

