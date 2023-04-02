Aphids are among the most widespread pests in Germany. They infest garden and house plants and annoy hobby gardeners across the country. But instead of fighting the pests with expensive chemical agents, we tell them to fight with a natural agent.

Prevent and fight aphids: Use simple tricks to keep the number of pests to a minimum

For now: There are aphids in every garden. However, they often go unnoticed because they do not spread. Healthy plants tend to be resilient, and beneficial insects like ladybugs help keep populations in check.

Aphids multiply especially when the plants are stressed. For example, young plants that have just been planted in the bed are attacked particularly often. Long periods of drought in summer, a lack of nutrients or a bed that is too densely planted also make garden plants susceptible to aphids. Once the perennials, flowers and shrubs have been weakened by external influences, aphids multiply quickly and attack them with a small “army”.

Yellow leaves and a sticky leaf surface are the first signs of a problem. The plants grow much slower. Then it is important to act quickly and prevent an infestation.

Preventing aphids: tricks that prevent them from spreading in the garden

As a first preventive measure, you can remove the weeds in the flower and vegetable patch. Aphids often infest weeds first, and then spread throughout the garden. Sowthistles and wild mustard are particularly attractive to the pests and can also attract aphids from the neighboring garden. Therefore, be sure to remove the weeds that grow on the border with the neighbors.

Another trick that proves extremely useful in the home garden is to attract certain beneficial insects. This can be done by planting marigolds, sunflowers, daisies, alyssum or dill around the flowers or crops. Ladybugs and lacewings are natural enemies of aphids.

You can also spray infested plants with a garden hose. The aphids are washed off and no longer climb on the plants.

Control and prevent aphids on indoor plants

Indoor plants often fall victim to aphids. In your own four walls, the pests have no natural enemies. There are no other plants either. In addition, the potted plants are often close to each other. The small distance allows for rapid spread. Houseplants also often suffer from care mistakes and are stressed, making them even more vulnerable to pests. Fortunately, the problem can be solved quickly. Wrap the pot and root area of ​​affected plants with packing film and thoroughly rinse the shoots and leaves under the shower. This is completely sufficient to remove the pests. If the houseplant is too tall and heavy, you can spray the aphids with rapeseed oil.

Nettle manure in the fight against aphids in flowers

The first step in fighting aphids is prevention. The active phase in the life of aphids begins as early as April. They can infest both crops and ornamental plants. In spring, however, the vegetable patch is mostly empty. If certain useful plants are already growing in your kitchen garden, then

In ornamental gardens, primarily rose plants are attacked. It is therefore already worth arming the roses in the garden with a secret weapon. Fertilize them with nettle manure. For this purpose, first pour 5 liters of decalcified tap water over 500 g of fresh nettles and place them in a sunny spot in the garden. Stir in half a cup of rock flour, mix well every day and wait 14 days. You can use the manure when it no longer foams on the surface.

Dilute the nettle manure with water in a ratio of 1 to 10 and then water the plants in the root area. The manure is rich in nitrogen and contains substances that are deadly for scale insects.

Make a spray with stinging nettle against aphids on roses yourself

If the roses are already infested with aphids, you can put a handful of nettles in a small plastic bucket, pour 1 liter of water over them and leave them in a shady place in the garden for 2 days. Then fill the liquid into a spray bottle and spray the branches, shoots and leaves of the roses with it.

Aphids are one of the most unpopular pests in the home garden. Fortunately, they can be combated quickly and with natural means. Nettle manure comes to the rescue in the garden – as a natural fertilizer or as fertilizer, it contains substances that are poisonous to aphids. At home, simply rinsing off the pests will also help. Preventive measures include planting specific flowers and herbs, weed removal and good care.