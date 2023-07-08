Natural elixir for beautiful skin

You can buy different types of tonics at the drug store, but how can you make your own natural rose water? How to properly store it and how long will it last? The numerous advantages of the natural product will convince you to make your own rose water.

Roses are synonymous with romance for many people. Their sweet scent is perhaps one of the most well-known in the world and it’s no wonder it’s such a popular ingredient in perfumes. Roses have been used in the manufacture of various cosmetic products for many years. One of the most famous of these is rose water, which is used by many women to cleanse their faces and is very easy to make at home.

Make rose water yourself: The best methods for production

The gentle rose water not only firms the skin, but also gives it a divine and soothing scent. You’ve probably already tried this elixir, but we’ll tell you how to make this natural tonic yourself. This way you can be sure that you are using a pure cleaning agent that does not contain any harmful chemical substances.

What are the benefits of natural rose water?

Rose water is very popular for its medicinal and therapeutic effects. It soothes sunburn and skin irritations such as acne, dandruff and rosacea. It has proven its natural anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties over the years.

A natural homemade rose tonic can be used daily and is suitable for all skin types. This makes it an ideal addition to any beauty routine.

If you’re already convinced of the benefits of rose water, use these methods to achieve a glowing complexion using all-natural means.

Make your own rose water

Before you start making rose water, you should get rose petals. It is best to harvest the rose petals in the morning when their essential oil content is higher. If you don’t have a rose bed, you can buy fresh roses from the florist, making sure they are free of chemicals and pesticides.

The rose color can also play a crucial role in the choice of flowers. Red and pink roses are more fragrant and have more petals, while yellow, white and other roses add a lighter touch.

Pluck the petals from the stems and discard the white base of the flower, as this can add a bitter note. You need a cup full of fresh petals. If you use dried, half a cup is enough. Then rinse the fresh rose petals with cold water to remove dirt and bugs.

Place the petals in a saucepan and pour distilled water over them until covered. If you don’t have distilled water, use filtered water.

Bring the water to a boil and simmer gently, cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Let the petals steep for about 20 minutes, until they turn pale and the liquid turns the color of rose. Remove the pot from the heat and allow the liquid to cool completely.

Use a sieve or cheesecloth to filter them. Once you have drained the rosewater, squeeze the liquid out of the petals. Discard the petals.

Pour the rose water into an airtight glass bottle. It is best to use amber glass bottles, or if you have a clear glass bottle, protect it from sunlight. It can be stored at room temperature for up to a week and in the refrigerator for up to a month.

Make rose water by distillation

Distillation is the traditional method of making rose water, resulting in the most concentrated rose water. However, it is somewhat more time-consuming.

Gather a cup of petals and rinse to remove dirt and bugs. Place a small heatproof bowl in the center of a large saucepan. Make sure that the bowl reaches the edge of the pot. Place the petals in the pot, around the bowl, being careful not to get any petals stuck under the bowl. Cover them with distilled water and place the lid upside down on the pot. Put some ice cubes in the lid. The ice provides condensation inside the pot and helps speed up the vapor. The condensation collects on the underside of the lid and then drips into the clean bowl. Bring the liquid to a boil by adding more ice cubes as needed. Turn the heat down to low and let it simmer for 30-40 minutes. Check the petals periodically until they have lost their color and then remove the pot from the heat. Allow the rose water to cool completely in the bowl and pour into a glass bottle. The rose water can be stored in the refrigerator for up to six months.

