Natural Hair Loss | cause of hair loss

Which woman does not find it a special challenge to artfully stage her hair and thus give her expression a special touch? But men’s hairstyle is also important and they find a full head of hair more flattering than an increasing thinning or even baldness. Hair is an essential part of personality and contributes to sex appeal. This is particularly painful and can occasionally trigger panic in the person affected when increased hair loss is noticed for the first time.

When autumn comes, the leaves fall. But natural hair loss, which is usually hardly noticed, is also booming during this time. While around 30 to 40 hairs fall out every day during the other months of the year, this number can double from August to October. If this natural annual rhythm is accompanied by an inherited or pathological form of hair loss, it is no coincidence that many patients visit the dermatologist’s hair clinic at this time of year and ask for clarification and help.

How hair grows

Humans have between 100,000 and 150,000 hairs on the scalp. Hair grows by 0.35 to 0.5 mm every day. Each hair follows a specific cycle as it grows. It consists of the growth phase (anagen phase), which lasts two to eight years and during which the hair continues to grow happily. The transition phase (catagen phase), in which growth begins, lasts only a few weeks. In the last phase, the resting phase (telogen phase), the hair, which is normally rooted in the subcutaneous fatty tissue, migrates outwards and falls out after 2-4 months. A new hair is already in the starting blocks, more precisely in the hair root sheath, and begins its young life. This process ensures that the scalp has a maximum amount of hair at least until puberty. Gaps in hair loss cannot occur, since around 80 percent of the hair in each square centimeter is in the growth phase, 0 – 3 percent in the transition phase and 10 – 20 percent in the resting phase. This hair loss (telogen hair) is exactly the hair that gets caught between the fingers even when the hair is gently pulled.

Normal hair loss of up to 70 hairs occurs every day. Up to 200 hairs can fall out after a hair wash because, similar to combing or brushing, the hair loss is mobilized a little earlier by pulling.

Causes of hair loss

Stress diet or nutrient deficiency

thyroid dysfunction

hormonal imbalances in women

pregnancy

Infected scalp disease

medication

Predisposed hair loss

Once the cause of hair loss has been identified, treatment is initiated.