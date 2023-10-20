“Natural light”, a short film to talk about metastatic breast cancer

Talk about metastatic breast cancer and the experience of those who live with it. Without rhetoric. Without forcing. Without pity and without sugarcoating anything. With the exact words – “right” or “wrong”, assuming that a universal parameter of judgment exists – of those who have the disease, and without the claim of being able to represent all sensitivities. This was the mandate. And the short film “Natural light” he succeeded in the task in 20 minutes of film that passes before the eyes without filters, except that of delicacy.

We asked Francesco Bentinico-writer of the film, to tell us about the genesis of the project created by SIMM – Italian Society of Leadership and Management in Medicine thanks to the support of Novartis, previewed in Genoa on 13 October during the event “Metastatic breast cancer: Metastatic breast cancer: what answers, what prospects” (promoted by the National Metastatic Breast Cancer Association Noicisiamo Odv and PRE.ZIO.SA Ets), and on 17 October at the Sarti Theater in Faenza (with the patronage of the Romagna Oncology Institute – IOR).

Francesco Bentini, where did the need to talk about metastatic breast cancer in a short film come from?

“It is first of all a work of scientific dissemination within a path that the Italian Society of Leadership and Management in Medicine has undertaken for some years: a path of reflection on the language that describes illness situations, and the cancer in particular, which arises from the need to overcome the inadequacy of stereotypes. The objectives of this work are different, as are the types of public to which it is directed. It is aimed at people who do not know the disease, for whom the the word metastatic is a taboo, to make them understand the point of view of those who have the disease; to family members and to those who are personally involved, and to healthcare workers. In this last case the short is also thought of as a training tool, a point of departure to work on empathy and doctor-patient communication. In general, it aims to be a bridge, to open the gaze and a dialogue between healthcare workers and the public, which is all of us.”

How did you arrive at the script?

“We started from the analysis of the scientific literature, which we then integrated with the contents provided by the patients of the Noicisiamo National Metastatic Breast Cancer Association, with interviews with the oncologists of the AUSL Romagna, IRST – Romagnolo Institute for the Study of Tumors” Dino Amadori” by Meldola and with other points of view. I too have been a doctor in the past, and this helps me in my work, which is essentially to summarize many sentences and many experiences”.

What was most difficult?

“There was little that was simple. The easiest thing was to identify the complexity of emotions and concepts, the most difficult thing was to find the few right words to communicate them. The patient association helped us in this, above all to discern the sentences in which the dynamics, the facets were recognisable. The screenplay and direction were all done by 4 hands, mine and those of Riccardo Calamandrei. You’ll never find the right words and the perfect story doesn’t exist, but we took the utmost care.”

And from the point of view of making the film?

“To convey the complexity of an intention. It is an independent production, with a crew of only 3 people, it had to be shot in just 5 days, but we wanted it to be a good quality cinematographic product to live up to the theme. Lots of people helped us. The protagonist, Tamara Balducci, is an established theater actress. She made the part her own and conducted it with great grace: her character takes on the weight of everything that happens. The boys who play her students come from the Alcantara theater school in Rimini.”

There is also a bit of fiction, inevitably.

“Some parts are deliberately ‘over the top’, because in just a few seconds they help to describe very realistic dynamics. For example, the figures of Paola’s husband and colleague, the protagonist, who get agitated but are unable to create true empathy We hope we have managed not to fall into the trap of rhetoric. The diagnosis of metastatic tumor inevitably marks a line that creates an ‘us’ and a ‘you’: those who live the experience of illness know that they cannot go through it, but have the awareness is the key to understanding each other.”

Throughout the film you used the metaphor of photography. How did the idea come about?

“The aesthetic of the short is inspired by the work of photographer Luigi Ghirri. He argued that it is important to choose what to include in the photo, but above all what to exclude. Finding the freedom to look at reality by depriving it of the superfluous, of banality, choosing what to pose on the gaze, what to give value and meaning to, to identify ‘the point of balance between your interiority and what is outside, which lives outside of you’. In the short film we have the protagonist say these words.”

There are many references to what those who suffer from cancer often say.

“Yes, because the theme of photography is always time. Everything that happens happens in a time. Which is not static and is generative. The patients choose to include some relationships and this creates a legacy, and that is what we sought show”.

Speaking precisely of time, today the survival of those with metastatic breast cancer has greatly increased. But this aspect is not made explicit. It’s a choice?

“Many things in the video deliberately remain open, because we didn’t want to be didactic, nor tell just one possible ending. This is because the short is not a product as an end in itself, but after each screening it is always intended as a space for discussion and reflection. We decided not to define Paola’s lifespan, nor the stereotyped dynamics between the diagnosis and the final monologue. We didn’t want to deny realism. Instead, we wanted to show that what moves others is not the lack of Paola – who we don’t know if she is still alive or not – but the beauty of having found a timeless meaning in having been present together, with each other ”.

