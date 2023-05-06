Natural means to repel insects

In the garden they are beneficial and are very important for the balance of the small ecosystem. However, if ants suddenly appear in the greenhouse, then, based on my many years of experience, you need to act quickly. Because the insects are a sign of other problems that can further deepen them

Ants in the greenhouse: why are the insects suddenly found on plants?

The ants are basically beneficial insects in the garden, where they eat the larvae of certain beetles and transport the seeds of plants. But the insects have no place in the greenhouse. For the ants, the greenhouse is a source of food, much like a residential building. But it also protects them from enemies and provides a comfortable, even temperature. All good reasons why they are all too happy to leave the flower bed and move.

If you see ants in the greenhouse, check the plants for aphids!

All too often, however, pests also settle in the greenhouse together with the ants. The ants have a symbiosis with the aphids and help the insects to infest the crops. The aphids feed exclusively on the phloem sap of garden plants. They need large amounts every day to feel full. The phloem juice is processed by the aphids and excreted in the form of honeydew. The ants feed on this honeydew. They try to increase honeydew production by helping the aphids infest new plants and protecting their colonies from predators.

Conclusion: Ants on plants are often a sign of an aphid infestation. Be sure to immediately check the lower sides of the leaves and the young shoots for aphids. Because the more ants there are, the more aphids infest your vegetables and fruits. The more aphids there are on a plant, the less fruit it will bear and, if infested heavily, it may even die.

Get rid of ants in the greenhouse in 3 easy steps

Luckily, there are some natural remedies that help get rid of ants in the greenhouse. However, you must use them consistently to achieve the desired effect. There are also remedies that help outdoors, but unfortunately are of no use in the greenhouse. Such are for example:

Watering the ants’ nest every day – helps in the garden – only has a limited effect in the greenhouse. The goal of the daily “showers” of the ant’s nest is to convince the insects that they have chosen an unfavorable place. Ants prefer sunny and dry places in the garden. Outdoors they will move and often even a few meters is enough to protect the flowers. In the greenhouse, however, the insects often move to a neighboring plant, which does not help either.

Baking powder and coffee powder are poisonous to ants, so it is not recommended.

Traps with beer and honey also mean an agonizing end for the ant workers, but do not solve the problem with the colony.

Ants in the greenhouse: where to move the insects to?

The only way to get rid of ants in the greenhouse is to relocate them. Take an old pot, fill it with wool and straw, and place it upside down next to the ants’ nest. Wait about a week or two and dig about 10 cm under the pot. Take the new nest and relocate the ants.

Where can you move the ants to? Choose a dry, sunny place in the garden or in the nearby forest, field or park and place the ant’s nest there. The minimum distance to your kitchen garden and greenhouse should be 40 meters, otherwise the insects can find their way back.

Fight aphids to drive away the ants

In order to prevent another colony of ants from settling again, you should definitely fight the aphids. Fortunately, this is not a complicated task. We have already explained to you in detail in various articles how this can be done quickly and with natural means.

Here are useful tips on how to fight aphids with rapeseed oil.

You can also use milk against aphids.

Important preventive measures against aphids include planting at least 30 cm apart, high humidity (the air is particularly dry in heated greenhouses), and strengthening the plants with fertilizers.

Prevent re-infestation with natural means

To prevent the ants from settling back into the greenhouse, you can plant certain scented plants at the entrance or use scented oils. Lavender, garlic, thyme, grated lemon peel, clove, peppermint oil, citronella oil (lemongrass oil) will help and keep the ants away.

The ants are useful insects in the garden, but they can cause damage in the small greenhouse. To avoid this, quick action is required. You don’t have to kill the ants because the insects play an important role in the ecosystem. Relocating, fighting aphids and preventing infestation with scented oils are sufficient to permanently get rid of the ants.