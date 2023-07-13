Natural Remedies for Caries: The Promising Investigations of Eucalyptus Oil

An almost ubiquitous condition, dental caries, if left untreated in its early stages, can cause significant mineral loss and tooth destruction. Dental caries is a biofilm disease that erodes the tooth through repeated attacks of acids secreted by bacteria. In extreme cases, the infection can puncture the tooth and infect the underlying pulp. Conventionally, the early stages of dental caries are treated with products based on chlorhexidine, a broad-spectrum disinfectant commonly used in the topical treatment of skin and mucous membrane infections. A significant concern in its continued use is that evidence suggests biofilms can develop resistance against the antiseptic. Alternative searches have proposed herbal extracts and natural remedies as viable alternatives to chlorhexidine. However, these compounds remain understudied, with only a few studies investigating the properties of eucalyptus oil.

In a recent study published in the journal B.D.J. Openresearchers tested the effectiveness of eucalyptus oil (EO) on two bacteria responsible for dental caries, Enterococcus faecalis (E. faecalis) e Streptococcus mutans (S. mutans). The former is the most treatment-resistant oral bacterium, surviving 45.8% of all antibiotic treatments. The second is a group of microorganisms that promote disease by forming biofilms that allow other bacteria to colonize and secrete acids responsible for damaging the teeth. This work clarifies that eucalyptus oil could serve as a natural alternative to chlorhexidine, showing significant antibacterial properties against planktonic and more antibiotic resistant forms of biofilms. While previous research has investigated the usefulness of essential oils in oral therapy, they have focused on the antibacterial properties of these oils against planktonic (free-living) forms.

Their biofilm forms have been largely ignored, despite the latter being more resistant to therapeutic agents and more likely to develop drug resistance under prolonged antiseptic treatment. The planktonic forms of S. mutans grew to a nearly 14-fold lower concentration in EO-treated cultures than in their controls. Biofilm forms showed even greater 60-fold reductions. E. faecalis represented similar 30-fold reductions in the concentrations of both planktonic and biofilm forms upon exposure to dilutions of EO, suggesting that it would make an ideal natural alternative to chlorhexidine. Therefore, eucalyptus oil can be an inexpensive natural antimicrobial against tooth decay bacteria. It can be easily combined with mouthwashes and toothpastes, potentially reducing the oral load of harmful bacteria and preventing or delaying dental caries.

Unfortunately, these investigations have focused on free-floating planktonic forms of caries-associated bacteria, mostly ignoring the more therapy-resistant biofilm forms. Therefore, free clinical trials would be needed to have more concrete confirmations, although the antibacterial activity of many essential oils, including that of eucalyptus, have been known for many decades. The biggest problem, however, is not more or less bacterial resistance in this case but rather the elimination of the biofilm, which with its physical-chemical composition constitutes a real barrier to the access of many antibiotic or antibacterial substances. Meanwhile, to avoid its formation (which we all know by the common term “plaque”), regular oral hygiene is essential. Even the use of eucalyptus oil in case of occasional tooth decay is not discouraged, as that of clove is classically used against toothache.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

