Natural Remedies for Inflamed Gums: Causes and How to Treat Them at Home

Inflamed gums can be a bothersome and painful issue to deal with. Whether it’s just redness, bleeding, or an infection, it’s important to address the problem before it worsens. Seeking advice from a dentist is always recommended as inflamed gums can be a symptom of a more serious problem. However, there are also ways to treat inflamed gums at home without the use of drugs.

Gingivitis can have various causes, which is why it’s crucial to get a proper diagnosis from a dental professional. However, there are steps we can take to prevent inflammation. A poor diet, with excessive sugar consumption and a lack of essential vitamins and minerals found in fruits and vegetables, can contribute to gum problems. Therefore, maintaining a balanced diet is essential.

Proper oral hygiene is also crucial in preventing gingivitis. Gentle use of dental floss without damaging the gums and rinsing with warm water and bicarbonate can help rebalance oral acidity and act as a natural antiseptic.

The causes of significant inflammation can range from improper oral hygiene to the presence of plaque and gum pockets. Plaque can carry bacteria and lead to inflammation, while gum pockets provide a breeding ground for bacteria if they detach from the tooth and retract. Periodontitis, a gum disease characterized by swelling and bleeding, should be addressed promptly.

When faced with gum infection, finding relief can be a priority. Naturally soothing the pain and swelling symptoms of inflammation is possible with all-natural methods. One such method involves using green clay as toothpaste. Green clay has disinfectant properties and can help shorten healing times. Creating a paste with hot water and adding a few drops of calming and antibacterial essential oils, like clove or tea tree, can help massage the gums and alleviate discomfort.

For inflamed gum pockets, rinsing with green tea, known for its astringent properties, can effectively reduce swelling caused by inflammation. Horsetail, when used in a decoction, has hemostatic properties and can be useful in preventing bleeding. Another option is myrrh in alcoholic extract form, which acts as a disinfectant for the oral cavity and can also help with canker sores.

In conclusion, inflamed gums should not be ignored, as they can be a sign of underlying dental issues. By maintaining a balanced diet, practicing proper oral hygiene, and utilizing natural remedies, individuals can effectively manage and treat gingivitis at home. However, it is always important to consult with a dental professional for a proper diagnosis and guidance on treatment options.

