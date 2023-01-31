More or less, there are many Italians who have suffered from at least once in their life stomach acid, a very common symptom that manifests itself with the classic burning near the “mouth” of the stomach. Sometimes the sensation is light and transient and resolves in a short time without resorting to anything in particular, other times it can manifest itself acutely up to the neck.

What is heartburn

This type of pathology is called prose: sometimes it can disturb people’s night sleep with the ascent of gastric juices in the esophagus which are favored by the supine (lying) position. The causes of the disorder can be many: often it is a matter of too abundant meals with foods that are difficult to digest, other times it manifests itself with episodes of acute gastritis. Many don’t know it but it is also cigarette smoke that causes this problem as well as alcohol abuse. Experts explain that, in the most serious cases, if acidity and burning occur within the first 30 minutes after the end of the meal and there is severe pain, it can also be a gastric ulcer.

Being a very common pathology, in the simplest cases it can also be caused by fizzy drinks, being overweight but also stress and anxiety conditions: these reasons aggravate a latent condition which leads to gastric acidity which, when it is very high, manages to overcome protective layer of mucus that sits in the stomach wall until it causes wounds.

What are the natural remedies

Before resorting to any pharmacological treatment, the best known and most used remedy is the one with the sodium bicarbonate which manages to relieve acidity very quickly but just as quickly loses the beneficial effect with the disturbances that can re-occur after a few hours. As explained by the Sanofi company, many remedies are proposed directly by herbalists and consist of various extracts as is the case of marshmallow and mallow plants which possess emollient properties, they remove inflammation and are soothing on the mucous membranes with which they come into contact as in the case of the stomach. Nonetheless, anise and licorice extracts are also used to help reduce stomach pain and swelling.

Another of the most used methods concerns the extracts of chamomile and lemon balm which eliminate pain and promote digestion so as to improve the quality of sleep. Both plants can be used for very useful infusions and herbal teas, especially in the evening before going to bed. Fennel seeds also have excellent properties which, as explained by the experts, deflate the abdomen by eliminating excess air as well as restoring the functionality of the colon.

Many do not know that vegetable charcoal possesses excellent properties, which help all those with major abdominal pains in order to restore balance during digestion. Last but not least, there is also ginger which, like other plants mentioned above, fights swelling in the abdomen and improves the digestive organs by soothing inflammation of the mucous membranes: it can also overcome nausea and can eliminate excessive pain due to gastric reflux.