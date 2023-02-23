Il heachache It is one of the most common ailments and also one of the most annoying. It can have different intensities and different causes and can become extremely unpleasant.

One of the origins of this pain is sinusitisor sinus infection. When headaches stem from this condition, some natural remedies can help resolve the situation.

What is sinus headache and what causes it?

Sinusitiswhich is often indicated as the origin of the headache even when the causes are other, It’s a sinus infection. These are small cavities in the skull, located behind the nose, eyes and cheeks, and are the site of the passage of mucus and air.

The infection, usually caused by allergy or coldcauses a clogging of the sinuses andpressure buildup which causes pain. Symptoms that affect people are usually:

• pain and pressure behind the face

•

• pain in the upper dental arch

•

•

• yellowish or greenish nasal mucus

The most effective natural remedies to solve sinus headaches

To combat the pain it is possible to resort to some natural remedies, to be tried without rushing to the pharmacy immediately:

• Avoid dry places and with the presence of smoke . Humidification of rooms with humidifiers, vaporizers or basins of boiling water is also useful for this purpose.

• I you fumigate in the same way they allow to avoid the dryness of the inhaled air, so it is good to inhale steam 2 to 4 times a day.

• The wraps for one minute, alternating hot and cold, are to be repeated three times, from two to six times a day.

• The nasal irrigations with saline, they wash off the mucus and particles that cause allergies.

• It is preferable to decrease physical activity, to which they are preferable breathing exercises and stretching.

• Taking care of the power supply is essential and first of all it is necessary to have an abundant and constant one hydration with water and herbal teas , which helps dissolve the mucus. Also for foods are from avoid dairy products preferring raw vegetables and dried fruit.

• Finally, even essential oils can be a relief for sinus headaches, because they improve the fluidification of mucus and breathing. The preferable substances are eucalyptus, thymus, mint, lavender e ginger which can be taken with herbal teas or dissolved in basins of boiling water to breathe the vapors.

