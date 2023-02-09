Arterial hypertension is a disorder that manifests itself in particular with the abnormal increase in blood pressure. Whether hypertension is a disease that requires medical monitoring, in the case of mild hypertension or as an adjunct to treatment and a healthy lifestyle, some natural methods can help regulate blood pressure. How to lower it naturally?

Hawthorn, effective in calming an anxious and stressed temperament

Hawthorn is used for its heart rate regulating action and for its soothing and anxiolytic effect. Thanks to these two joint actions, it is well suited to stressed people, who tend to have palpitations, tremors … It acts as a natural beta-blocker, but without the disadvantages of fatigue and a significant slowing of the heart rate.

How to use it

It is found in the form of a standardized plant extract: it is therefore necessary to swallow 1 to 2 capsules a day;

More practical to administer, there are dry extract capsules: 2 to 3 capsules a day to reach 400 to 800 mg, spread throughout the day. To be taken as a cure for at least 3 months. It is therefore possible to reduce the number of capsules, thus spacing the doses. It is best to seek medical attention from a health professional if you have heart problems or are already taking medication for high blood pressure.

Olive leaves, plants to regulate metabolism

The olive tree has hypotensive and heart rate regulating properties. It also acts on glucose metabolism, with an effect on cholesterol and diabetes. This is why olive leaves are often prescribed in cases of hypertension in people who are in “metabolic overload”: tendency to be overweight, diet too rich in fats and sugars.

Which herbal tea to take to lower blood pressure

To use the olive leaves in herbal tea (the best way to exploit their benefits), take 30 g of plant for 1 liter of water, boil over low heat for 10-15 minutes then leave to infuse for 1 hour. Drink 1 liter of herbal tea during the day, in cures of 5 days a week for 3 weeks, then respect a week break before resuming.

Lavender essential oil, a remedy to relax quickly and well

Lavender essential oil has a rapid sedative action and acts on the autonomic nervous system, which regulates blood pressure. In 2011 a placebo-controlled study conducted on 40 people showed that by applying it in massage, diluted in vegetable oil, it lowers blood pressure (systolic and diastolic) as well as heart rate.

How to use it

The easiest way is to use it pure, locally. When stress is high, for example at the end of the day, just put a drop of essential oil on the inner face of each of the wrists and on the solar plexus and apply by massaging clockwise until penetration.

It is interesting to associate it with bitter orange essential oil, its antispasmodic and tranquilizing action interacts in an optimal way: you can therefore apply 1 drop of each.

Other essential oils are interesting to help regulate tension: chamomile, lemon eucalyptus, marjoram, ylang-ylang.

Omega-3, natural antihypertensives with protective effect

Omega-3s, which are a family of essential fatty acids, are among the elements that can help fight hypertension on a daily basis. This family of essential fatty acids includes essential fatty acids, which are necessary for the development and proper functioning of the human body but which our body does not know how to produce. A 2012 review of studies concluded that consuming omega-3-rich fish oil supplements for at least 8 weeks provides a small drop in systolic and diastolic blood pressure in people with hypertension.

The best effective foods to fight hypertension

You have to reach 900 mg of omega-3 per day to see real effects on hypertension. But to do this, you should eat fatty fish (sardines, salmon, etc.) every day, which, in addition to being difficult, is not recommended because it can be contaminated by polluting substances (dioxins, PCBs or methylmercury).

Thus, it is often useful to resort to integration. Serving 2 capsules dosed at 500 mg of omega-3 per day allow you to reach the right amount, in the long term, as a cure for at least 2 or 3 months.

Instead, attention should be paid to its salt consumption because an excess of salt contributes to an increase in blood pressure.

Which fruits and vegetables are good for high blood pressure

L’avocado it is very rich in essential fatty acids as well as potassium, a mineral salt which appears to protect against hypertension according to several studies. Rich in potassium, calcium and magnesium, broccoli also helps regulate blood pressure. In general, it is recommended to eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables to regulate high blood pressure naturally.

Lifestyle: how to lower blood pressure without drugs

In case of hypertension, play sports, but not just any! If you have high blood pressure, choose the light sports (qigong, yoga, tai-chi, etc, …) tennis, squash or zumba, which accelerate the heart rate too much. Active walking, on the verge of shortness of breath, at least 30 minutes 3 or 4 times a week or even every day, strengthens the arteries and muscles of the heart. Don’t forget to hydrate yourself daily by drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day.

If possible, quit smoking completely. Smoking is bad for blood pressure. Each cigarette causes a smoker’s blood pressure to rise for 20 to 40 minutes, as well as an approximately 40% increase in heart rate, which wears down the heart prematurely and weakens the artery walls.

Relaxation may help lower blood pressure from stress but in the short term, says the science journal Cochrane: “While we know that relaxation can reverse short-term increases in blood pressure due to stress, we don’t know if a sustained relaxation program can lower long-term blood pressure or reduce the risk of death, heart attack and stroke.”