Home Health Nature on prescription: What nature lovers should pay attention to
Health

Nature on prescription: What nature lovers should pay attention to

by admin
Nature on prescription: What nature lovers should pay attention to

In the past few years it has become fashionable to move freely and exhilarated in nature. The confinement and travel restrictions during the height of the pandemic have given an enthusiasm for nature a powerful boost. And so you see people in the forest enthusiastically hugging trees or wanting to feel the lush green of the herbaceous layer with their hands.

Health experts are enthusiastic about this: they recommend that you move freely in nature much more often and sometimes adopt unusual postures, as a current study suggests. Spending time in nature is known to lower blood pressure, boost the immune system, relieve anxiety and help you find peace. Anyone who moves in the fresh air and is concentrating on something outside of themselves manages to break out of tiresome circles of thoughts.

Hug trees and hear leaves rustle

A meta-analysis of 28 studies just completed appeared in The Lancet Planetary Health, proves the healing effect. The study was conducted by Xiaoqi Feng of Australia’s University of New South Wales and Thomas Astell-Burt of the University of Wollongong. Both are co-directors of the Population Wellbeing and Environment Research Lab. It is not surprising that the directors of such a research laboratory proclaim the value of the environment for well-being.

Nevertheless, the publication arouses curiosity – and envy, because some of the data that the professors evaluated comes from “Nature Prescription” programs. In Scotland, Canada, the USA and other nations, doctors can prescribe “nature on prescription” for their civilization-stricken patients. In Canada, patients with a natural prescription receive free entry to various national parks. And in Great Britain, such an outdoor program is financed by the state health service with more than five million euros. The money is to be used to pay experts who put together the individually suitable program for the patients.

See also  Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 delayed hits - - Gamereactor

You may also like

How long do dyed eggs keep? | >...

Moderna: “We are experimenting with anti-cancer vaccines. Ready...

High blood sugar? Here are the foods you...

Access to prevention for everyone! / News for...

10 hours of fire brigade operations

“Brain Freeze” against forgetting – researchers are working...

updates on the conditions of Osimhen, Simeone and...

Here Benfica – Gonçalo Guedes and Ristic trained...

Avalanche in the Alps in France, six victims...

The reform of nursing education – Nursing Professions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy