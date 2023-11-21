Nausea: 10 natural remedies to remove this unpleasant sensation once and for all

Nausea is a very common and unpleasant problem: here are ten remedies to escape its grip

Nausea is a physiological phenomenon that we have all experienced at least once in our lives. It is an unpleasant sensation that occurs in the stomach, often accompanied by a feeling of general malaise. This physical state can be caused by a variety of factors, including gastrointestinal disorders, sudden movements, or even intense stress situations. Here you are ten remedies to remove this unpleasant sensation once and for all.

Nausea can result from several sources, including infections, digestive dysfunction, medication side effects, or even emotional stress. Some individuals are particularly sensitive to changes in movement, experiencing nausea during car, plane or sea travel. In other cases, nausea may be a symptom of more serious illnesses that require the attention of medical professionals.

This feeling of discomfort can have a significant impact on the quality of daily life. Those who suffer from it often find themselves forced to stop their activities and seek immediate relief. People with chronic conditions may face ongoing challenges managing nausea and maintaining a normal routine.

To deal with nausea, many people look to traditional medicine or drug therapy for solutions. However, there are also alternative approaches to managing this issue. Here are ten methods.

A first piece of advice is to eat ginger. Ginger is a popular natural remedy commonly used to relieve nausea. Pregnant women are often affected by nausea. A trick is to slice a lemon. Citrus smells, like this one, can help relieve nausea in pregnant women. It also helps a lot breathing: doing it slowly through the nose and exhaling through the mouth three times can solve the problem. Related to this is the muscle relaxation: nausea is often not due to gastric problems, but to problems with anxiety, nervousness and stress.

Among the nutrition tips, we suggest: avoid large meals, which can weigh down the stomach. And, in addition to the quantities, not recommended are the spicy foods, which irritate our intestines. They may seem conflicting, but there are two other pieces of advice stay hydrated, but at the same time, do not drink liquids during meals.

Finally, as for habits: do not lie down immediately after eating. Remaining lying down can promote gastric reflux and therefore nausea. Wait at least half an hour. In the end, aerobic exercise and yoga can be especially helpful ways to reduce nausea in some individuals.

Share this: Facebook

X

