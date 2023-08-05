Nausea, burning, swelling: what is gastric reflux, foods to avoid and the big mistake not to make

Gastric reflux is a common ailment that affects both women and men: some advice on what to eat to relieve symptoms.

Gastroesophageal reflux is a multifactorial clinical condition that occurs when gastric juices back up into the esophagus, often causing annoying burning. This disorder can be occasional or chronic and occurs mainly after meals o before bedtime. The main cause is a malfunction of the lower esophageal sphincter, the “valvewhich normally prevents stomach contents from flowing back up into the esophagus.

Its presence is widespread in the population and although it can often be managed through changes in eating habits, in some cases it may require more specific treatment. It is therefore essential to know the foods to avoid in case of gastric reflux to prevent the onset of symptoms.

Foods to avoid to fight acid reflux

The symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux can vary greatly from one person to another. Some of the more common ones include the feeling of lump in throatwhich can lead to difficulty swallowing and digestive problems such as nausea. In some cases, reflux can cause laryngitis, a condition that causes inflammation and irritation of the vocal cords. That’s why, to fight gastric reflux, it’s important to know what foods to avoid.

Among these, foods rich in fats stand out, such as aged cheeses, cured meats, fried foods, chocolate and cocoa. Even the carbonated drinks and white wine can aggravate symptoms. Or foods that include garlic and raw onion, butter, cream and some cheeses. Even the very fatty meats or cooked foods, such as sausage, spare ribs, fatty cold cuts, braised meats or roasts, should be eaten in moderation.

Sometimes, skipping meals it may seem like the ideal solution to avoid reflux, but in reality it just can worsen the situation. When you avoid eating, your stomach stays empty for a long time, increasing the production of stomach acid. Later, during the next meal, he will have to work harder to aid digestion, therefore increasing the risk of experiencing symptoms.

Rather, it is better to eat small and frequent meals throughout the day. This helps keep acid levels in the stomach stable and reduces pressure on the lower esophageal sphincter. Also, avoiding eating at least two to three hours before bedtime can help prevent nighttime reflux.

