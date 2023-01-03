Nausea Vomiting and Weakness: we usually associate these symptoms with the flu or other viruses that are circulating, but this is not necessarily the case.

In fact, when we don’t feel well, we have to look at many factors, and not just the diseases that scare us the most, such as Covid or the flu.

In this period, since we are in full winter seasonwe are certainly facing theattack of many viruses. In some cases Covid and Flu give the same symptoms, e.g it is not always easy to make an immediate diagnosis.

Naturally, when there is something wrong we must notify our doctorwho will be able to give us the correct indications. But when faced with some symptoms we tend to resort to do-it-yourselfand we don’t always do well. There are so many factors “at stake” that it is really difficult to understand why we have a health problem. If of course we are not specialists.

In this article we then go to find out what might be causing a classic group of ailments, other than flu viruses.

Nausea Vomiting and Weakness are not always given by the flu: watch out for Vitamin D

How many times do we have no appetite, feel a little nauseous and feel tired? In winter probably very often. The first thought that comes to mind is that you have caught the fluor some seasonal virus.

Well, that may turn out to be right, but there is also the possibility that we are suffering from the symptoms of vitamin intoxication. Perhaps not everyone imagines that even the precious substances useful to the body can cause damage. Obviously when we have one imbalance in their intake/assimilation.

Just recently we talked about the Vitamin Eof its beneficial functions but also of health problems that can be triggered if taken in excessive quantities. The same thing also happens with Vitamin D.

What happens with too much Vitamin D and what to do in case of poisoning

We know that this vitamin is essential for the well-being of the whole body and in the event of a deficiency, various types of diseases and problems will soon appear. Fortunately today it is almost impossible to run into vitamin deficiencies, because in addition to access to any food, we can buy food supplements.

Ma precisely because we can find them without the need for a prescription, we risk not using them correctly.

An overdose of Vitamin D has toxic effects for our body, and to know how much we need we have to do the blood tests. Just so the medico will be able advise us on the right dose and don’t let us incur health problems.

If we have taken too much Vitamin Din fact, we will probably end up with high blood calcium levels. We will begin to lose our appetite, feel nauseous, vomit, and feel weak, as well as nervous and irritable. Too much calcium in the bloodthen, brings kidney damage and there is also the risk of kidney failure. And then yes deposits in the bloodin the cardiovascular system and in the lungsopening the door to numerous health problems.

As mentioned above, only a blood test will clarify the situation and only your doctor will know what action to take. Meanwhile we will have to discontinue use of supplementsbut in some cases we may also have to use pharmacological treatments. For example drip of physiological solutions or administrations of corticosteroids or bisphosphonates which will block the release of calcium from the bones.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)