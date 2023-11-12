Navigating Menopause: Symptoms, Preparation, and Treatment Options

Menopause: What You Need to Know and Do to Prepare

The arrival of menopause is a natural phase in a woman’s life, occurring around the age of 50, with a “normal” interval between 45 and 55 years. This phase brings with it a number of symptoms such as weight gain, mood swings, irritability, decreased sexual desire, and an increased risk of certain diseases. However, experts say that with the right lifestyle and when necessary, hormone replacement therapy, it is possible to counteract these symptoms and prevent many disorders.

Rossella Nappi, president of the International Menopause Society, and Paolo Veronesi, president of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and director of the Senology Program at the Institute, spoke to ‘Il Tempo della Salute’ about the importance of being informed and prepared for menopause.

“It should not be considered a disease,” said actress Martina Colombari. She emphasized the importance of breaking the silence and stereotypes surrounding menopause, encouraging women to see it as a normal phase of life with its own challenges, and to approach it with a peaceful mindset.

Nappi explained that menopause can be officially identified if a woman has not had her period for 12 consecutive months. The onset of menopause can be influenced by factors such as heredity, ethnicity, and behavioral habits. Common symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, irritability, and insomnia. Weight gain is also a frequent symptom, often caused by changes in muscle mass and fat distribution in the body.

Colombari shared her own experience of preparing for menopause, highlighting the importance of discussing it with a gynecologist and taking preventive measures through physical activity, proper nutrition, and psychological support if needed.

Veronesi stressed the importance of regular check-ups for women in their 40s and 50s, as menopause can lead to various changes in the body and increase the risk of conditions such as osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic dysfunctions, and certain cancers.

Additionally, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) was discussed as a treatment option for menopausal symptoms. Nappi clarified that while there were concerns in the past about the increased risk of cancer with HRT, modern therapies have significantly reduced this risk. However, it is important for women to consult their gynecologist before considering HRT, especially those with a history of breast cancer, heart conditions, or other related health issues.

In conclusion, Nappi and Veronesi underlined the importance of being well-informed and prepared for menopause, seeking professional guidance when needed, and taking proactive steps to maintain overall health and well-being during this phase of life.

