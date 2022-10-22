While Desmond Bane (3/16) e Tyus Jones (4/13) particularly struggled with shooting, I Morant tonight he took matters into his own hands to drag Memphis to a difficult victory (-16 points in the first half) with the final score of 129-122 against Houston. The Grizzlies star has closed with 49 points on the scoresheetshooting with a decent 17/26 from the field, 10/13 on free throws, 5/6 from 3 points, also collecting 4 rimbalzi, 8 assists and 2 stoppedand in 31 minutes.

After 2 games in the archive in this regular season, Morant has already made 8 3-point shots, he who last season traveled only 1.5 goals per game from long distance. How can this progress be explained? Morant replied like this:

“Working. I locked myself up in the gym. I did as many workouts as possible. I have to keep doing it, keep working even if my shots are coming in right now. The secret is to keep training. “

Taylor Jenkinscoach of the Grizzlies, commented on the monstrous performance of his star in this way:

“What a phenomenal Ja game. He was in attack mode throughout the match. It was wonderful.”

Houston found themselves ahead with a score of 108-104 with 9 minutes left, with Morant soon after scoring 5 points during a 10-0 run that allowed Memphis to climb 118-110 at 6 minutes. At the start of the match, the playman had scored 9 points during another 18-9 run to take the reins of the game back from the locker room.

Morant, we recall, had scored 34 points in his first season opener against the New York Knicks.

