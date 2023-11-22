NDR Info live at 3 p.m.: Black Friday – cheap deal or fake offer? | > – Guide

As of: November 22, 2023 12:42 p.m

For Black Friday on November 24th, retailers are offering discounts again. But the supposedly good offers are not always really cheap. We’ll be talking live today at 3 p.m. on NDR Info about what you should pay attention to and how you can find real bargains.

20 percent, 30 percent or even up to 50 percent: Black Friday at the end of this week promises huge discounts – basically the highlight of Black Week. The advertising drum has been going on for days now, via email, newspaper advertisements or advertising on social media. But how credible are the discount promises? Are there really such fabulous discounts?

The reality is sad – at least when looking at the past year. The comparison portal Idealo compared the prices of products on Black Friday in November 2022 with the prices of the same products from October 2022. Accordingly, the average savings were just around six percent. What should you look out for on Black Friday? What tricks does trading use? And: How can you really get a bargain? We’re talking about this live at NDR Info – the live stream starts today at 3 p.m.

NDR Info live presenter Johannes Jolmes welcomes:

Tim-Oliver Tettinger

Lower Saxony Consumer Center

Prof. Arnd Zschiesche

Brand expert

Discount battle heralds the start of Christmas business

From Singles’ Day on November 11th to Black Week to Cyber ​​Monday on November 27th: With the discount battle, retailers get in the mood for Christmas business under various names around Black Friday every year. With a lot of advertising, online retailers in particular offer supposed bargains – so-called deals – at supposedly extremely low prices. But the offers are not always really attractive. If you want to benefit from these promotions, you should do your research beforehand.

Fake offers: The trick with the RRP

A common trick: The special price is compared to the manufacturer’s recommended retail price (RRP). However, hardly any dealer charges the high RRP. Alleged discounts of 50 percent then melt into a real saving of 10 or 20 percent.

AUDIO: Black Week: Good business – for whom? (11 mins)

Compare prices before Black Friday

If you want to get a bargain, you should know the usual market prices.

If you want to buy an expensive product and are waiting for offers, you should compare the prices in advance. The alleged bargain can only be correctly classified in relation to the usual market price. Price search engines on the Internet provide a good overview. It is optimal to compare the results of at least two search engines and also take shipping costs into account. Local retailers sometimes offer low prices as well.

Avoid impulse purchases through good planning

The heavily advertised products are a great temptation for bargain hunters. But do you really need the things on offer? Making a list of necessary purchases helps with thoughtful consumption and can prevent impulse purchases that you later regret. Attention: If you want to buy because it is so cheap, you will fall into the bargain trap. Stiftung Warentest has found that goods that are already selling well rarely go down in price. Discontinued models or slow-moving models often end up on sale.

Think about possible alternatives and the environment

Can what you need be borrowed or rented instead of buying new? Or if it already exists, can it be repaired? It is also cheaper and more sustainable to buy used goods instead of new ones.

Extremely cheap products are often so inferior that they only have a short lifespan and, in the worst case, end up in the trash. This puts a strain on your wallet and the climate. Returns also cause unnecessary emissions. In addition, returning goods to non-EU countries can be expensive. Sometimes the customer has to bear the costs themselves.

Offer deadlines put consumers under pressure

Many dealers try to put pressure on interested parties with short offer periods or expiring clocks. Consumer advocates warn against being pressured into making rash purchases. If necessary, you have the option of canceling the purchase or, for online purchases, using the 14-day right of withdrawal and returning the goods. However, shipping costs may apply.

Fraud on the Internet: Fake shops and false offers

Fake shops also repeatedly use the buying frenzy for their criminal businesses. If you find an unusually cheap offer on internet marketplaces, you should be particularly careful. Criminal dealers prefer to collect money in advance or by credit card, but do not deliver the purchased goods. The safest way is to pay by invoice or direct debit.

Signs of a fake shop include a fake test seal, a missing imprint or missing terms and conditions. If in doubt, consumers should stay away from such offers, consumer advocates advise.

Tips for buying online

When shopping online, the surfing behavior of users also plays a role. Online retailers know their interests, research and locations. This can lead to certain items being prominently placed in shops, while others are not. If you shop online, you should use your personal data sparingly and compare offers, advises the consumer advice center.

Delete cookies regularly: This makes it difficult for shop operators to create profiles. With the right settings, cookies can also be deleted automatically when the browser window is closed.Make yourself invisible: If you want to hide your own user profile, you should surf in incognito mode and hide your IP address. Add-ons in the browser can also help prevent data from being transmitted to website operators.Buy when others don’t buy: If demand falls, the price also falls. If you buy what you need next spring in the fall, you usually pay less. This applies above all to clothing, but also to other seasonal items such as furniture, gardening and sports equipment or travel.Ignore top deals and super bargains: Be careful with products that are advertised as exclusive bargains in online shops. They are sometimes even more expensive than regular offers.

When is Black Friday traditionally?

Black Friday comes from the USA. The Christmas business traditionally starts there with the advertising campaign. It is always the day after Thanksgiving, a holiday and important family celebration that falls on the fourth Thursday in November. However, many retailers start similar promotions at the beginning of November. As a countermovement to the consumer frenzy, “Buy Nothing Day” takes place in Europe on the Saturday after Black Friday. In the USA, the day of action coincides with Black Friday.

