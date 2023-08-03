NDR survey in children’s hospitals: Patients endangered by work overload

NDR / The First

According to a survey of doctors and nurses, around 40% of the participants stated that the high workload in children’s clinics had already put patients at risk. It does not matter whether the survey participants work in a small and medium-sized clinic or a university clinic. The survey is not representative.

Many of the 630 doctors and nurses surveyed write that there is a shortage of staff – not only in the nursing field, but also in the medical field. Children could not be treated in a timely and thorough enough manner. In addition, there is always a misuse or overdose of medication.

According to this information, the workload in the children’s clinics is very high: 34% of all participants go beyond their personal stress limit several times a week. Another 41% do this several times a month. In addition, almost two thirds of the participants in the non-representative survey say that their personal working conditions have deteriorated over the past five years. So far, there have been hardly any comparable surveys that deal exclusively with paediatrics.

A discussion that the ARD political magazine “Panorama” (NDR) had with six heads of the largest children’s hospitals in Hanover, Göttingen, Berlin, Essen, Leipzig and Munich also shows how serious the situation is. They confirm that their employees are burning out. Not only nursing staff, but also doctors are increasingly leaving pediatric medicine. The situation has been getting worse for ten years, explains Prof. Dr. Gesine Hansen from the Hannover Medical School. “In the healthcare system, children are actually in the last ranks, because pediatric medicine is not economical and the economy simply plays a very important role in the current healthcare system.” The group agrees that a fundamental structural reform is needed that focuses on and honors the needs of children. “If that doesn’t succeed, the result will be that more and more clinics will go offline due to the growing economic pressure, but in an unstructured manner. That means it could also hit one that you actually need,” fears Prof. Dr. Marcus Mall from the Charité in Berlin.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach confirmed to “Panorama” that pediatric medicine is chronically underfunded. As part of the hospital reform, pediatric medicine is to receive special supplements in the future. However, it is still unclear how high these will be. When asked by “Panorama”, the leading association of statutory health insurance companies (GKV), on the other hand, criticized that the hospital reform should not be at the expense of the contributors, who are already shouldering the lion’s share of hospital financing.

The survey was supported by the Bündnis Kinder- und Jugendgesundheit eV, the German Professional Association for Nursing Professions (DBfK), the Pediatric Intensive Care Network (PIN), a network of more than 40 children’s hospitals in northern Germany, and the PIN bed monitor, an affiliated initiative for better coordination of bed capacities in pediatric and adolescent medicine.

The panorama film “Notfall Kinderklinik” can now be seen in the ARD media library and tonight at 9:45 p.m. in “Das Erste”.

