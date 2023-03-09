At dawn, the flashing lights of the carabinieri illuminated Gioia Tauro in blue. In fact, the bosses and lieutenants of the Piromalli and Molé clans ended up in the blitz, the two ‘Ndrangheta families who, 15 years after the murder of Rocco Molé and on the eve of Pino Piromalli’s release from prison, known as “Facciazza”, got back together

“You’re the first one I’m telling you this thing that I don’t even want to say… Pino and company put them together at the time in the commission for state massacres… together with ‘Testuni”. Pino is Piromalli known as “Facciazza”, the mammasantissima of the ‘Ndrangheta family Joy Taurus who, since May 2021, has been free after 22 years in prison. “Testuni” is Nino Pesce, the boss of Rosarno convicted in the Cassation in the “All inside” trial. Instead, it is Francesco Adornato, known as “Ciccio u biondu”, who speaks. For the magistrates of the DDA of Reggio Calabria, led by the prosecutor Giovanni Bombardieri, it is not “a quisque de populo but a particularly titled subject”. He is a man of the Piromallis but also an “experienced exponent of the ‘Ndrangheta, definitively convicted” of mafia association “in the 90s, therefore precisely in the period of implementation of the so-called ‘massacre strategy'”. The interception was recorded by the carabinieri on 17 January 2021 and is in the records of the “Hybris” investigation which this morning led to the arrest of 49 people (34 in prison and 15 under house arrest) and the seizure of assets for around one million euros.

BLUE LIGHTS IN GIOIA TAURO, OPERATION "HYBRIS" RELEASES: THE FRONT ROW OF THE PIROMALLI-MOLE' IN PRISON – A peace sealed in a summit organized on December 3, 2020 inside the cemetery where the dynamics and mafia balances between the two clans and the distribution of extortion were discussed. With today's operation, which is the sequel to the "Mala Pigna" investigation, the prosecutor Paola D'Ambrosio disputes numerous crimes: from mafia-type criminal association to external competition with the 'Ndrangheta through two attempted murders, numerous extortions, carrying and possession of common and war weapons, damage followed by fire, disturbed freedom of charms and international drug importation. The elders of the two clans ended up in prison. If "the family", as the Piromallis are called, collected the arrest of Girolamo Piromalli known as "Mommino" (considered the apical figure of the clan), Salvatore Copelli, Aurelio Messineo, Francesco Cordì, Rocco Delfino known as "U Rizzu", Arcangelo Piromalli, Cosimo Romagnosi and Antonio Zito known as "u Palisi", for the Molé the investigating judge Stefania Rachele ordered the precautionary custody order for Antonio Molé known as "u Jancu", considered the regent of the consortium, and for Ernesto Madaffari alias " u Capretta".

WIFE AND DAUGHTER OF THE BOSS “FACEZZA” UNDER THE HOUSE ARRESTS ALSO A FINANCIAL MANAGER AND A PRIEST – Maria Martino and Grazia Piromalli, respectively wife and daughter of boss Pino “Facciazza”, also ended up under house arrest on charges of extortion. The first of her would have had a shower tray, two air conditioners and a boiler delivered by two entrepreneurs that she needed because she was renovating the house in view of her husband’s release. A third victim, on the other hand, was forced to deliver several quintals of firewood to her. Grazia Piromalli would have played a role in another extortion in which an unidentified subject would have given her clan a bribe of 25 thousand euros. Furthermore, a financier, Salvatore Tosto, also went under house arrest, who, together with his wife (under investigation), is accused of having revealed to a man of the clan, Cosimo Romagnosi (arrested), the existence of an investigation into his load. The investigating judge has ordered house arrest for a priest as well: handcuffs were taken, in fact, for don Giovanni Madafferi, pastor of the church “Santa Maria Assunta” of Castellace. According to the Dda, he allegedly attested “falsely, in certificates intended to be produced to the judicial authority, personal qualities, existing or to be established work relationships relating to an accused person who should thus have benefited from probationary assignment”.

KALASHNIKOV AND DRUGS, GIP: “OILED CONSORTERIA AND SYSTEMATIC EXTORTION ACTIVITY” – “The picture that the investigation gives back – reads the papers – is that of a perfectly oiled and functioning ‘Ndrangheta coterie, engaged in traditionally mafia activities, such as extortion in primis”. It is no coincidence that, in the arrest warrant, the judge for the preliminary investigations underlined “the systematic extortion activity against entrepreneurs”. The investigation allowed the prosecutor Bombardieri and the prosecutor D’Ambrosio to reconstruct the functional structures of the Piromalli and Molé families, shedding light not only on the extortions but also on other sectors of interest of the ‘Ndrangheta which controlled the fish market of Gioia Tauro and regulated the real estate management of the industrial area of ​​the port: those who were not welcome could not participate in the judicial auctions for the assignment of the buildings. Business but also firepower. Furthermore, the investigative findings revealed that the Piromallis had availability of weapons also of war.

“The other day as a joke… – says the suspect Vittorio Minniti in an interception – when I opened the bin… I found a few ten pieces… I didn’t even know I had put them down… The other day I opened one … a bin… the last one I opened the other day… there were five Kalashnikovs… with double magazines”. According to investigators, there was also an Israeli-made Uzi machine gun in the arsenal. Assault weapons and drugs in rivers. The latter traffic would have been managed by the brothers Domenico and Cosimo Romagnosi, officially sellers of fruit and vegetables but in reality two affiliates of the Piromallis from whom the carabinieri seized over half a ton of cocaine from South America: 298 kilos were intercepted at the port of Santos, Brazil, while another 216 kilos were blocked at the port of Gioia Tauro.

STATE MASSACRES: THE GREEN LIGHT OF THE CALABRESI BUT LUIGI MANCUSO “STAMPS THE FEET” OF THE SICILIANS – “Pesce, in his own name and on behalf of Piromalli, had voted in favor of participation in the massacres also by the ‘Ndrangheta”. Limbadi boss Luigi Mancuso, on the other hand, “would have voted against” the massacres which “were aimed at eliminating the harsh prison regime”. It’s still: “It was planned to assassinate a minister and carry out a coup d’état”. If the investigations by the carabinieri have crushed the Piromalli gang by photographing not only the illicit affairs of the clan but also the peace with the historical allies Molé, it is undoubtedly the interception of the “experienced exponent of the ‘Ndrangheta” Francesco Adornato to open a glimpse on the season mass murderer who bloodied Italy in the first half of the nineties. Adornato is not being investigated in the “Hybris” investigation but his words have won the title of a chapter of the precautionary custody order where, in black and white, the investigating judge summarizes his conversation with Giuseppe Ferraror (arrested today) and writes that the boss Pino Piromalli known as “Facciazza” “had composed the ‘commission’ set up to decide whether or not the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta should have participated in the Sato massacres carried out by the Sicilian mafia”.

On the eve of the council chambers of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Reggio Calabria, therefore, the 2021 interception confirms the accusatory system of the “‘Ndrangheta massacre” trial which, in the first instance, ended with the conviction of the boss of Brancaccio Giuseppe Graviano and of Rocco Santo Filippone, expression of the Piromalli, for whom the assistant prosecutor Giuseppe Lombardor in recent days he has asked for confirmation of the life sentence. In essence, speaking with his interlocutor, Giuseppe Adornato complains about the very long detention to which the boss Pino “Facciazza” was subjected: “I don’t know why he isn’t coming out… slyly I do the math without anyone telling me anything … I think they want to pull the rope … this has already been simmering since the nineties …”.

Adornato takes it easy, connects everything to the consent of the Calabrians to the massacres and then gets to the point explaining – the ordinance reads – “that the ‘commission’ (in which assembly, however, Pino Piromalli had not personally participated as he had delegated in his stead Antonino Pesce known as ‘Nino u Testuni’) had decided to ‘endorse’ the state massacres, sharing the policy of terror and massacre proposed by the Sicilian mafia”. These are Adornato’s words: “He tells him that in the commission he had to … that they have decided to endorse the state massacre with the Sicilians … Pino Piromalli was not there …. but that Nino Testuni would have represented him… it was at the time Nino Testuni who would have answered for him too… look how I tell you that sometimes not as far as he is concerned… since there is a cursed article… this is a cursed article Pino who finds space to explain himself to a magistrate… Pino always has an extenuating circumstance because the commission that decided to join the Sicilians … and company was not there”.

“Facciazza”, therefore, was not at that meeting with the Sicilians but in his place, at the meeting at the Saionara di Nicotera, the Rosarno boss allegedly spoke: “Piromalli says he is absent … ‘Testuni’ … says this Mr. Pesce who call him ‘Testuni’ put himself forward and told him … and argued that state massacres must be carried out”. The content of the conversation recorded by the carabinieri and, above all, the reference that Pino Piromalli had delegated Nino Pesce to the meeting in Nicotera confirm the statements of the repentant Franco Pino made in 2018 in a courtroom. If the boss “Testuni”, also on behalf of the Piromallis, voted in favor of the participation of the ‘Ndrangheta in the state massacres, according to Adornato’s version, there are those who “stamped on” the Sicilians: the boss of Vibo Valentia Luigi Mancuso known as the “Supremo”: “Luigi… in this commission at the Saionara tells him that he doesn’t agree… because Luigi tells him… we have to deal with these characters, he told him, we mustn’t go shooting… to what reason”. “And whoever wins the war… you win the war with the state”. The question from the suspect Giuseppe Ferraro is rhetorical, extolling Mancuso’s farsightedness, “certainly that from a ‘frontal war with the state – reads the ordinance – the ‘Ndrangheta, like any mafia organization, could not have emerged victorious”. And it is at this point in the conversation that Francesco Adornato agrees with his interlocutor and comments that “the ‘Ndrangheta, at the time – summarizes the investigating judge – had no interest in insinuating itself into such a blatant situation created moreover by the mafia itself”.

In the end, the Calabrians also give the go-ahead for the massacres: “No, but they say but we … but we because we have to get dirty you say Luigi says it’s fine … he says we must listen to the Sicilians … they wanted the Antimafia … because the Antimafia... then even since they can’t have the privileges and they screwed us too with the 41 bis now they tell us to kill… a Minister… before carrying out the coup… but when ever… then you understand how it is… remember that these things here when you make a suggestion about a person… then they distinguish, they say if it was for this…”.