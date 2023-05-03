Home » ‘Ndrangheta, maxi operation against the gangs of Locride: 108 arrests
‘Ndrangheta, maxi operation against the gangs of Locride: 108 arrests

Maxi operation against the ‘Ndrangheta carried out by the Carabinieri del Ros and the Provincial Command of Reggio Calabria: arrested 108
people (of which 85 in prison) in execution of four pre-trial detention orders issued by the investigating judge at the request of the Reggina DDA. The suspects are accused in various capacities of mafia association; external competition and international drug trafficking with the aggravating circumstance of transnationality and large quantities; arms trafficking, including for war; recycling; aiding and abetting; fraudulent transfer and procured non-compliance with the penalty. The operation, known as Eureka, particularly affected the Nirta-Strangio clans of San Luca and Morabito of Africo.

