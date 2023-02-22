Home Health near brawl. “You have to shut up and…” PHOTO
Health

near brawl. “You have to shut up and…” PHOTO

by admin
near brawl. “You have to shut up and…” PHOTO

The editorial staff Wednesday 22 February 2023, 21:44

After the scuffle Lukaku – Barelladiscussion at San Siro, during Inter-Porto, between Onana Dzeko. Here’s what happened: in the first half Onana approached the referee after a foul suffered by Bastoni in the 37th minute, Dzeko came back and repeated three times to his goalkeeper: “You have to shut up and go back to goal“.

Inter-Porto, what happened between Onana and Dzeko

Closing the matter, assuming he didn’t have aftermath in the locker room, was Calhanoglu who appeased the fury of the goalkeeper who was approaching the attacker threateningly. AND to think that Onana had been the protagonist of a fake fight in training…

Onana’s explanation: “Here is the reason for the dispute with Dzeko”

Things related to the tension of the match. There are different visions, everything is needed to improve the group and the quality of the team. We are experienced players, everyone says what they think, we are entitled to it. I think you have to leave it all behind. And if getting angry like this wins all the games, all the better“. So the Inter goalkeeper Drunk spoke to Sky Sport after the victory against Porto about the spat he had on the pitch with his teammate Edin Dzeko.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  We all drink them, but these famous light drinks can "cause cancer"

You may also like

designer clothes and shoes while the country is...

High blood sugar: it can be lowered by...

Inter-Porto, CM’s report cards: Lukaku and the debt,...

the Belgian giant breaks through the Porto wall...

and in the end i lost mom. The...

Nausea and vomiting you’re done, finally you’ll be...

Ukraine, Biden: I don’t think Putin is about...

Leipzig Manchester City 1-1, goals and highlights. Guardiola...

the Municipality returns the work to the artist

Classic Mickey Mouse Fans! Disney Just Made the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy