After the scuffle Lukaku – Barelladiscussion at San Siro, during Inter-Porto, between Onana Dzeko. Here’s what happened: in the first half Onana approached the referee after a foul suffered by Bastoni in the 37th minute, Dzeko came back and repeated three times to his goalkeeper: “You have to shut up and go back to goal“.

Inter-Porto, what happened between Onana and Dzeko

Closing the matter, assuming he didn’t have aftermath in the locker room, was Calhanoglu who appeased the fury of the goalkeeper who was approaching the attacker threateningly. AND to think that Onana had been the protagonist of a fake fight in training…

Onana’s explanation: “Here is the reason for the dispute with Dzeko”

“Things related to the tension of the match. There are different visions, everything is needed to improve the group and the quality of the team. We are experienced players, everyone says what they think, we are entitled to it. I think you have to leave it all behind. And if getting angry like this wins all the games, all the better“. So the Inter goalkeeper Drunk spoke to Sky Sport after the victory against Porto about the spat he had on the pitch with his teammate Edin Dzeko.